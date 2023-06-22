Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/22/2023 – 12:37

Share



Lawyer Tarcísio Vieira Carvalho, who defends former president Jair Bolsonaro in an action against him at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), said that the accusation against General Braga Netto is an “even greater injustice”. Braga Netto was a candidate for vice president on Bolsonaro’s ticket in the 2022 elections.

“The prosecution did not bother to produce a line (against Braga Netto)”, said Carvalho. He maintained that “it makes no sense” to declare the ineligibility of the vice-presidential candidate when the accusation is “very personal” in relation to Bolsonaro.

The acquittal of Braga Netto has already been defended by the electoral attorney general, Paulo Gonet, read his opinion shortly after 12h on Thursday, 22.

Bolsonaro’s defense also stated that the former president adopted “sepulchral and prolonged silence” after the 2022 elections, which gave victory to the now president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), a “full proof of the acceptance of the electoral result”. In the lawyer’s assessment, this shows Bolsonaro’s disconnection from the January 8 coup acts.























