The indictment of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and 11 other allies by the Federal Police (PF) for the jewelry case, revealed by Stateinvolves investigations by the corporation regarding the use of the structure of public bodies for the illegal scheme of selling the items.

The sale of gifts offered to the Presidency included collaborators who held public office during Bolsonaro’s administration, according to the PF. This is the case of Army Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Barbosa Cid and his father, Army Reserve General Mauro Lourena Cid.

Cid, the son, was part of the president’s aide-de-camp, a sort of “jack-of-all-trades” team, and was in charge of diverting the items on Brazilian soil, while Cid, the father, performed a similar function in the United States. In Brazil, Cid had the collusion of the head of the Federal Revenue Service and officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, according to the investigations.

Furthermore, as stated in the PF’s final report, the transfer of a gold jewelry kit from Brazil to the United States was carried out using a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) aircraft.

Apex

According to the Federal Police, Mauro Lourena Cid carried out “several activities relevant to the scheme of illegal sale of assets given to the Presidency. General Cid was based in the Miami office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, ApexBrasil.

“Cid Sr.”’s job was to sell stolen assets from the President’s collection on American soil. The proceeds from the sales were passed on in cash to Jair Bolsonaro. The Federal Police found that at least $25,000 was passed on to the former president by Lourena Cid.

This Friday, an internal investigation by Apex followed the PF’s efforts and confirmed that Lourena Cid used the organization’s structure to sell the gifts.

Aeronautics

The PF also found that a FAB aircraft was used to transport a kit containing valuable gifts. The flight with then-President Jair Bolsonaro’s entourage departed Brazil on December 30, 2022. The luggage was handled by Mauro Cid, the son, and the suitcase was destined for his father, in Miami.

However, the flight landed in Orlando, 380 kilometers from Miami, which forced the lieutenant colonel to make other arrangements to ensure the kit arrived at the ApexBrasil office. Cid called Marcela, a former advisor to First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, for this extra transfer.

IRS

The Federal Police points out that, in Brazil, the jewelry sales scheme gained the “support” of the former Secretary of the Federal Revenue Service during Jair Bolsonaro’s government, Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes. In a statement to investigators, Vieira Gomes himself admitted that he became aware of the seizure of jewelry from Saudi Arabia at Guarulhos Airport through the intervention of the then president. Bolsonaro asked the secretary for more information about the retention of the items, and Vieira Gomes replied that he would “research” the matter.

To obtain the data requested by Jair Bolsonaro, the secretary contacted public servants from the Federal Revenue Service. The recipient of the information was Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, who was in charge of recovering the seized goods.

In addition to intervening in the investigation of information, the PF points out that Vieira Gomes acted in collusion with Cid to recover the assets, as demonstrated in an exchange of messages between him and Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid. “Cid, you told the president that we are going to recover the assets,” says Vieira Gomes, to which Cid responds: “I told you so!”

The strategy, according to the PF, was to create a “false urgency” that the items could not continue to be retained with the start of the new federal administration, on January 1, 2023. Vieira Gomes participated by telephone in an episode revealed by State involving an emissary sent by the Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque.

Navy

In October 2021, a package of jewelry from Saudi Arabia was detained at Guarulhos Airport. The kit was in the possession of Marcos Soeiro, an advisor to then-minister Bento Albuquerque, who is an admiral in the Navy. Jair Bolsonaro’s minister himself went to customs and tried, unsuccessfully, to release the diamonds.

The items remained withheld until December 2022, when Jair Bolsonaro was about to end his presidential term. Bento Albuquerque sent an emissary to try to remove the jewels, Sergeant Jairo Moreira da Silva, who, like Mauro Cid, was part of Jair Bolsonaro’s aide-de-camp team.

The IRS auditor who assisted Jairo resisted releasing the items without the proper documentation. Jairo made a phone call to Julio Vieira Gomes, but the IRS auditor did not comply with the request.

Ministry of Mines and Energy

In addition to the direct intervention of the Minister of Mines and Energy himself, the PF points out that the actions of two employees of the ministry were decisive in the scheme: Marcos Soeiro, the advisor whose luggage containing the kit was seized, and Admiral José Roberto Bueno Junior, former chief of staff of the ministry.

Soeiro was carrying goods that should have been incorporated into the federal government’s assets, but he failed to provide this information to the inspection agents. Admiral Bueno was the one who forwarded the rose gold kit to a department of the Presidency that, among other functions, handles the collection of gifts to the head of the federal executive branch, the Deputy Office of Historical Documentation (GADH).

Once sent to GADH, it would be up to Marcelo Vieira, head of the department, to determine that the gift should be forwarded to Jair Bolsonaro’s personal collection.