For now, the president and allies avoid attacking the Electoral Court and await guidance from the legal team

The campaign of the president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) waits a legal signal to put into practice communication strategies in the networks and insertions of the president against the most recent decisions of the Superior Electoral Court.

The last action of the Court was approved this Thursday (20.Oct.2022). The Electoral Court decided to increase its own powers to order content to be deleted from social networks on its own. In the view of Bolsonaro’s allies, expanding the power of the Electoral Justice to accelerate and facilitate the removal of content considered false or decontextualized about the election is censorship and persecution of the Chief Executive.

O Power 360 found that Bolsonaro’s HQ awaits a dialogue between the president’s lawyers and members of the TSE to try, somehow, to defuse the situation. But there is not much optimism about that.

One of the ideas put to the table, depending on the suggestion of the campaign’s legal team, is to attribute a persecutory taint to the TSE. For now, allies have suggested to the president not to attack the Electoral Court. Whether Bolsonaro will follow the guidance in speeches to supporters remains to be seen.

So far, Bolsonaro, ministers and government officials linked to the campaign have avoided commenting on the latest TSE decisions. The president’s children and some supporters reacted on the internet. Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) he wrote: “The system is desperate, blind and has lost its shame”. the deputy Carla Zambelli(PL-SP) also criticized the court’s decisions.

Eduardo too suggested that the Electoral Justice acts in favor of Lula’s campaign: “Do you think that’s fair? Is it a level playing field for candidates?”.

The TSE granted the campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) 184 30-second inserts in spaces previously intended for Bolsonaro’s propaganda on television. The determination was established in decisions taken on Wednesday (19.Oct) ​​on requests for the right of reply made by PT.

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, won 14 30-second right-of-response insertions. That is, in practice, Lula will have 170 more commercials. The Court’s decisions are a cold shower on the president’s campaign, which will have only 55 pieces to air on TV in the final stretch of the campaign. Thus, Lula will have 340 more commercials compared to Bolsonaro until the end of the 2nd round campaign.

This Thursday (20.Oct), the advertisements will continue normally. There will be 25 30-second inserts for each presidential candidate. As of Friday (Oct 21), however, the 25 insertions per day that Bolsonaro would be entitled to will be reduced. equivalent to an average of 3.7 insertions per day, if Lula’s reply rights are distributed evenly over the final 8 days of the campaign. The PT would go from 25 daily insertions to 46 -21 to respond to statements made by the current chief executive’s campaign.

If you count all the remaining insertions (225 for each candidate until October 28, when the advertising period ends), Bolsonaro goes from 225 insertions to 55, while Lula jumps from 225 to 395. The inserts are served in the schedule intervals.

BOLSONARO X MORAES

Bolsonaro accumulates a history of criticism of STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE. In a demonstration on Avenida Paulista, on the 7th of September 2021, the Chief Executive cursed the “scoundrel” magistrate and threatened to no longer comply with his decisions. The climate cooled after former president Michel Temer (MDB) log in in Game. Now the temperature can rise again.

The president’s last attack on the minister took place on October 7. On the occasion, to journalists, Bolsonaro said that Moraes was “helping to bury Brazil” and that some members of the Court preferred the PT president in the presidency because he would be “puppets”.

“No I am no one’s hostage. Why do many prefer Lula, some of the Supreme Court? Because it’s going to be puppeted, it’s going to be ordered, it’s going to have its tail stuck. And what a desire to impeach Lula, if he ever arrives, for the [Geraldo] Alckmin, close friend of Alexandre de Moraes, take over the government. Is what I’m talking about a lie? Is it difficult to understand this? It is a reality. You know what a system is.” said.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – Oct.7, 2022 “You are helping to bury Brazil, for personal reasons. I don’t know which one, but it’s personal. Where is Brazil going with this PT gang returning to the government?”, said Bolsonaro

