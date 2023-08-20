The name of Eduardo Bolsonaro’s 2nd child was announced this Saturday (Aug 19) during a baby shower in Brasília

The name of the deputy’s 2nd son Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) with psychologist Heloísa Bolsonaro will be Henrique Jair, a tribute to his grandfather, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The name was revealed this Saturday (19.Aug.2023) during a baby shower in Brasília, which brought together, in addition to the former president, his wife, Michelle, and daughter, Laura Bolsonaro. The child’s gender was revealed in April. Bolsonaro celebrated when he found out that he would be a grandfather for the 1st time of a boy. In addition to Henrique Jair, Bolsonaro is also the grandfather of 1) Georgia (daughter of Edward), from two) Luiza and 3) Carolina, daughters of the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), and 4) Julia, daughter of the alderman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ).