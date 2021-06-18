Former President Dilma Rousseff (PT) stated that the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) “killed 500 thousand” in the pandemic and “intends to derail the country’s future“. The declaration was made during a Live broadcast of the MST (Movimento Sem Terra) this Friday (June 18, 2021).

“The people have to take to the streets to demonstrate against this government that not only kills 500,000 Brazilians, but also intends to derail the country’s future”, said the former president.

On Thursday (June 17) the Senate approved the basic text of the MP (provisional measure) for the capitalization of Eletrobras. The text was changed and now returns to the Chamber of Deputies, which must analyze the MP next Monday (21.jun). The proposal expires on June 22nd.

Dilma also stated that she is mourning those killed by covid-19, who were 496,004 dead as of Thursday (June 17). She defended the protests against Bolsonaro scheduled for Saturday (June 19) as the only way out. “The only path left to us, the only one that will change this situation is the voice of the people.”

The former president also said that she will not be able to go to the protest for health reasons. The former president stated that she had pneumonia due to low immunity and her doctor said she did not release her to participate in the protest.

Former president Lula (PT) stated on Thursday (June 17) that he still does not know if he will attend the events. The PT said he does not want “turn a political act into an electoral act”.

The MST online event was also attended by Guilherme Boulos (Psol), Manuela D’Ávila (PC do B) and representatives of social movements. Boulos also said the protest was necessary and that Bolsonaro left no other option.

“When the government is allied with the virus, when the government is more lethal and dangerous than the virus, there is no other alternative, even with the pandemic, but to go to the streets“.

Boulos also stated that the protests against Bolsonaro are not like the demonstrations in favor of the president. He stated that while Bolsonaro and his supporters did not wear masks while opponents remained at all times with masks and physical distance in the May 29 protest.

