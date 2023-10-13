Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/10/2023 – 19:21

The former Minister of Communications of the Jair Bolsonaro government, Fábio Faria, praised the current Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, during an event by the Esfera group held in Paris this Friday, 13. Faria stated that the current member of the Lula government has good dialogue with the market, although he highlighted a positive legacy of the management of which he was part.

“I believe that we have to continue making reforms. We have to leave the legacy that we achieved in the past, such as the independent Central Bank, the privatization of Eletrobras, that these matters are maintained. I think the government has had a good dialogue… Minister Haddad has a good dialogue with the financial market, with the banks”, stated Fábio Faria.

The Esfera Internacional Forum, organized by the Esfera Brasil group, founded by businessman João Camargo, is also attended by the president of the Federal Supreme Court, Luís Roberto Barroso, minister Gilmar Mendes, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) , as well as ministers from the Lula government and businesspeople.

At the same event, businesspeople highlighted Brazil’s potential for further growth. The president of the Board of Directors of Península Participações, Abílio Diniz, emphasized, however, that there is a lack of ambition for the country to be able to develop more intensely.

“It’s okay for us to grow 3% (in 2023). Is this what we need? Ambition is lacking. We are extremely attractive”, said the businessman.

At the same event, Wesley Batista, partner at J&F, stated that the market has believed in Brazil, which would be, according to him, “the hot ticket”. When dealing with the topic, he even announced that the group will invest R$38.5 billion in various areas of activity in the coming years, creating 30 thousand jobs, as he believes that the country is on the right path.

“We will allocate 85% of the investments planned for the group to Brazil”, he stated.

Among the investments that will be made by J&F is the operation of a second Eldorado Celulose production line, in Três Lagoas (MS). The project costs R$20 billion, generating 10,000 jobs. There will also be an 85-kilometer railway branch to connect the factory to the Brazilian railway network.