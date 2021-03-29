Araújo and Bolsonaro, in one of his last acts as Foreign Minister, last Friday at the Mercosur summit. MARCOS CORREA / AFP

The diplomat Ernesto Araújo has resigned as Foreign Minister this Monday, with Brazil becoming the global epicenter of the pandemic with an average that exceeds 2,500 daily deaths. The intense pressure in recent days from the two parliamentary chambers and representatives of the economic power seek to force the president, Jair Bolsonaro, to give in and hand over the head of the minister who leads the most ideological wing of his government. Araújo, a fervent anti-communist and Trumpist, is considered the most responsible for the fact that the country has not managed to buy enough doses in China and other markets to undertake a mass vaccination that allows a certain economic recovery to be glimpsed on the horizon.

The management of the pandemic begins to take a political toll on Bolsonaro more than a year after the first cases. Although he maintains the staunch support of a third of the Brazilian electorate, more pragmatic sectors that supported him in 2018 to prevent the Workers’ Party (PT) from returning to power in any case are moving away from him as Brazil adds deaths from coronavirus. The queues to get a bed in the ICU and the slowness with which the vaccination progresses because Brazil began to negotiate late and rejected several offers from laboratories have influenced so that in recent days the criticism and the demand that Bolsonaro drop to Araújo.

The foreign minister accompanied Bolsonaro last Friday during his speech before the virtual summit of Mercosur. Also with them was the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who remains with the president despite the fact that his liberalization plans have been parked by the coronavirus.

The return of Lula da Silva to the stage after being politically rehabilitated by the annulment of the sentences has also contributed to accelerate the questioning of the Bolsonaro Government. The economic elites are increasingly dissatisfied with Bolsonaro, but the Lula option does not convince them at all. An open letter signed by hundreds of bankers and economists just over a week ago put black on white the discontent with the extreme right and his insistence on the “false dilemma between health and economy.” The economy class fears that a broad vaccination will delay economic recovery.

The Bolsonaro government accumulates a good number of departures of ministers, but they almost always occur in various acts. Araújo has not yet formalized his request to leave with the president, with whom he plans to meet this Monday afternoon. But the chancellor’s chief of staff informed his subordinates in the morning of the east’s intention to resign.

Araújo’s arrival in office represented a radical break with traditional Brazilian diplomacy, based on multilateralism and dialogue. With him, Bolsonaro’s Brazil is more isolated than ever in the international sphere due to its denial of the covid and the deforestation of the Amazon. Until now, the chancellor was in charge of immediately aligning himself with the United States of Donald Trump, the American extreme right with Christian roots and an open rejection of China, Brazil’s first commercial partner. But Trump’s defeat and the coronavirus have precipitated the erosion of that strategy.

Since the pandemic began, Bolsonaro has lost his former most popular minister, former judge Sergio Moro, who resigned and has fallen out of favor for not being impartial with Lula. He also saw four holders of the Health portfolio come out. The last one is a doctor, Marcelo Queiroga, who arrived two weeks ago to replace a general, Eduardo Pazuello. The president has dismissed them or lost them due to his efforts to trivialize the seriousness of the pandemic, to promote ineffective cures and his outright rejection of the most basic measures to stop the spread of covid-19.

The constant change in health headlines reflects the erratic management of the pandemic. In no other country does the coronavirus kill like right now in Brazil, which adds more than 310,000 deaths and 12 million infections.

Even in the face of those figures that break records every week, Bolsonaro insists on sabotaging the efforts of the authorities that have decreed confinements or certain restriction measures such as the closure of shops and restaurants. With presidential and parliamentary elections next year, few elected politicians want to bear the political cost of enacting the measures that virologists and doctors demand to try to cut the chain of transmission. The authorities of São Paulo and Rio, for example, have anticipated several holidays this year and next so that people stop going to work for ten days. And the beaches have closed, but crowds and clandestine parties still take place. Some 6,000 people are waiting for a bed in an ICU.

Minister Araújo was under pressure from Centrão, the great center, the parties without ideology that Bolsonaro has been supporting in recent months to protect himself against impeachment requests. A good part of the political class has made the Chancellor the main responsible for Brazil’s failure to import the amount of vaccines it requires to serve its population (210 million inhabitants). Last week, more than ten senators demanded his resignation in a parliamentary hearing. And over the weekend, a letter was circulated that was supported by 300 diplomats also calling for his removal from office.