Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro participated, on Saturday, in a ceremony at a military academy, in his first public appearance in weeks, but he did not express any position on the elections that he declared losing about a month ago and still has not recognized its results.
On his first official occasion since the October 30 elections, Bolsonaro, a former army officer, presided over a ceremony to hand over certificates to graduates of the “Aguillas Negras” Academy in Resende, in the state of Rio de Janeiro.
Bolsonaro remained standing next to Vice President Hamilton Mourao and Defense Minister Paulo Sergio Nogueira, who are both officers.
But Bolsonaro, whose term officially ends at midnight on December 31, did not address either the 400 graduates or the senior officers who attended the ceremony.
“Allow me to start my speech by thanking President Bolsonaro, who lights up the event with his presence,” said army chief Marco Antonio Freire.
And since the announcement of former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva’s victory in the presidential elections, Bolsonaro has disappeared from view and has remained at his official residence in Alvorada.
Bolsonaro did not break his silence until three days after the elections, when he called, in a video recording, for his supporters to open the roads they had taken to protest the election results.
Since then, the president of the largest country in Latin America has not announced any official position. He did not participate in the G-20 Summit that was held in Bali, nor in the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.
