The situation of President Jair Bolsonaro in an election campaign year is delicate. On the one hand, constant pressures from the market and from economic agents defend that the liberal agenda is the best approach to garner votes, on the other hand, the resumption of the customs agenda, especially those defended by evangelical churches, becomes a requirement to guarantee the maintenance of faithful supporters of the Messiah. Sources close to the president said that this doubt is constant, but that the objective is to find a middle ground.

Disabled in the government since the beginning of the pandemic, the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights should be the channel of dialogue between this government and the more conservative and traditional wing of the electorate, but it has not been. With controversial speeches (such as the one given on Monday on social networks: “Dad and mom don’t come to play on the Ministry of Health’s lap: ‘solve, my daughter got pregnant’, after he let his daughter go to TikTok to sell her body. one thing is very much linked to the other”), the minister never had the space and relevance in the government that her evangelical allies expected.

When she was appointed to the position in 2019, there was an expectation from members of evangelical churches that she would be a herald of customary agendas and would deal, in particular, with issues related to education. That plan never came to fruition. Now, the minister’s desire is to try to become relevant again within the decisions of the Palácio do Planalto, and the argument is the millions of votes that the evangelical community moves.

The problem (for Damares) is that there is a liberal economist standing in the way. Although the major reforms do not get off the ground, Minister Paulo Guedes’ economic team wants to reinforce Bolsonaro’s popularity with actions that indicate commitment to issues such as reducing unemployment, tax review and concessions. A technical advisor to Guedes confirmed to the report that a list of measures that do not depend on Congress and that can help in building this image of a president who acts more than he speaks is due to be presented to the president in March.

While the wings of custom and economic liberalism clash, the general tone at Alvorada is that it doesn’t matter who has the best argument to convince the president, resides in the Civil House, in the figure of Ciro Nogueira, the council that should guide decisions. of Bolsonaro throughout 2022.

