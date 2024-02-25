Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/25/2024 – 21:33

Although interest in the demonstration organized by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) grew throughout the day this Sunday, the 25th, at no point did the subject manage to enter the top ten positions among the main searches on Google. Hour after hour, from the early hours of the morning, sports topics and, in particular, football, dominated the most searched topics in the country. The data is from the Torabit monitoring platform for the Estadão.

According to the survey, at 2pm, the start time of the events, for example, the most researched topics, in this order, were: Santos, Liverpool, Pouso Alegre x Cruzeiro, Futebol Ao Vivo, Celtics, River Plate, Anderson Silva, Cruzeiro today, Payet and Palmeiras. At around 5pm, when the act came to an end, the ranking had: Santos, Liverpool, Pouso Alegre x Cruzeiro, Al-Shabbab x Al-Nasr, Juventus, Duna, Borussia, Inter de Milano and Jovem Pan.

According to Torabit, between midnight on February 24th and 5:40 pm on the 25th, 64,444 mentions were recorded on the Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram platforms, in addition to websites and blogs. At the end of the act, 73.4% of the mentions cited Bolsonaro, while 26.6% dealt with Lula.

Before the act began, the feeling on the networks was more unfavorable to Bolsonaro: 46.2% of mentions were negative, with users criticizing the former president and predicting his arrest during the act. At that time, only 27.5% of mentions were positive, with supporters expressing enthusiasm about the size of the event.

At the end of the event, however, although negative mentions remained at 46%, positive posts rose to 44%. The rest of the citations to the event were neutral mentions, with news and without value judgment.

While Bolsonaro's allies praised the event, pro-Lula digital activists spent the afternoon publishing images of the celebration of the PT's victory in Paulista in 2022, with the hashtag #ChuvadeLula, which reached the top of the most talked about topics on platforms X. The hashtag #SemAmnesty was also circulated by Bolsonaro's opponents. These, however, were not quantitatively computed in the survey.

Publications by parliamentarians exceed 650 during act

Throughout the day of the event, 657 messages were published by federal deputies, 53.32% from PL and 22.88% from PT. Among the deputies who spoke, 75.29% were in favor of the act and 24.49% were against it. As for senators, 55.86% were from PL, 25.23% were from PT and 9.91% were from PP. In this case, 77.48% were in favor of the act and 18.92% were against it.