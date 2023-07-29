Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/29/2023 – 10:30 am Share

After the publication of bank information from former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which revealed the receipt of R$ 17.1 million through transfers carried out by Pix, Bolsonaro’s defense reported that the origin of the money is “absolutely lawful” . In addition, the former representative’s lawyers condemned the disclosure of information, which they called a “leak” and claimed that it constitutes a “criminal violation of bank secrecy”.

“So that frivolous and unfounded suspicions do not arise about the origin of the amounts disclosed, the defense informs that these come from thousands of donations made via Pix by its supporters, therefore having an absolutely lawful origin”, says the defense in a statement to the press. The note also reported that, in the coming days, it will adopt appropriate legal measures to investigate the authorship of the disclosure of this information.

Former Social Communication Secretary (Secom) and Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Fabio Wajngarten, classified the “leakage” of the former president’s bank information as unacceptable. On Twitter, he stated that the person responsible for disclosing the data will be “criminalized”. Wajngarten is one of the authors of the note issued by Bolsonaro’s defense.

According to a report by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf), the former president received the millionaire amount in his accounts through transfers carried out by Pix between the days between January 1 and July 4 of this year. The document also points out that this amount was moved through 769,000 transactions made to Bolsonaro’s account.

The amount raised via Pix corresponds to almost all of the R$ 18.5 million that circulated in Bolsonaro’s accounts this year. The millionaire figure received by the former president would be the result of a crowdfunding made by supporters to help him pay fines. However, the amount collected is 17 times greater than the value of the infractions and is equivalent to eight times the equity of BRL 2.3 million declared by Bolsonaro to the Electoral Justice in the last election.

The bank records made by Coaf indicate that part of the funds collected would have been converted into financial investments. The former president has avoided talking publicly about the amount raised in the campaign. On June 26, he said only that he had already raised enough to pay his procedural convictions. “The dough contributed with amounts between R$ 2 and R$ 22. It was voluntary”, said Bolsonaro at the time, promising to open the values ​​“later”.

The release of the Coaf report has stirred the former president’s support base on social networks. Among the critics of the “leak”, are Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and Rio councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (PL). The former chief executive’s children classified the publication of the document’s data as “reputation murder” and stated that the country is on the way to “becoming a Venezuela”.

Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp, active-duty lieutenant colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, also appeared in a Coaf report. The agency indicates that Cid received deposits of R$ 1.4 million in six months, with transactions considered “atypical”. The survey is based on the analysis of Cid’s bank transactions between July 2022 and May of this year.

Coaf unraveled Cid’s financial life in the last ten months and pointed out four names that caught the attention of public servants – a military man arrested by the Federal Police; a “travelling salesman”, a merchant who does business outside the city or region where he lives; a goldsmith, who produces or sells precious metals; and a businessman, uncle of the wife of Bolsonaro’s former aide.

In addition, the report shows that Cid sent BRL 368,000 to the US in an “atypical” shipment in January 2023, when Bolsonaro was already in the country. The agency states that the “high turnover” may indicate “attempted tax evasion and/or concealment of assets”.