Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 19/12/2023 – 22:02

The defense of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) challenges in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) the use of the video he published and deleted on Facebook after the attacks on January 8th in the investigation into the “intellectual authors” of the coup acts.

After Meta, the company that manages the social network, reported that it did not have the means to recover the publication, the Attorney General's Office (PGR) found the video on the Metamemo platform, which preserves posts from the Bolsonaro family.

The former president's lawyers claim that it is not possible to certify that the recovered video is identical to the one published by Bolsonaro.

“The mere association between a deleted video and a supposedly saved one cannot be taken as a definitive correspondence. After all, we are dealing with different contexts and providers. The notion that the recovered video faithfully reflects the content of the deleted video is a sensitive conjecture, however, far from being an indisputable statement”, they argue.

The video was published by Bolsonaro on January 10th and deleted minutes later. In a statement to the Federal Police, the former president claimed that he was under the influence of medication when he made the publication. The version is that the video would be shared on WhatsApp, to watch later, and not on the profile opened on Facebook.

In the statement to the STF, the defense again said that Bolsonaro published the video by mistake and that, precisely because he had not watched it, not even the former president himself could attest to the authenticity of the material recovered by the PGR.

It is now up to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the investigation, to decide the next steps of the investigation.