At the request of the rapporteur, the Electoral Court jointly analyzes 3 investigative actions against the former president for abuse of political power

The former president’s lawyer Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Tarcísio Vieira asked this Tuesday (October 10, 2023) that the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) judge separately the 3 investigations analyzed by the Electoral Court against the former head of the Brazilian Executive.

During the oral argument, the lawyer requested, in addition to the individualization of the actions, the postponement of the analysis. According to Vieira, the processes are not “mature” to go to trial.

The processes are analyzed jointly by the Electoral Court for suggestion of the rapporteur, minister Benedito Gonçalves. The judge argued that, although they do not address identical facts, they have “relevant connection depending on the legal thesis to be debated, which must be established to guide the examination of each conduct”.

Bolsonaro’s lawyer said that there is no reason for the trials to proceed quickly at the TSE because Bolsonaro was already sentenced to ineligibility, on June 30 of this year, and because it was not an election held this year. “We prefer fair sentences to quick and unfair sentences”said Vieira.

The actions concern the 2022 elections and the use of the structure and public assets to promote campaign acts. They deal with carrying out lives electoral broadcasts broadcast by the then President of the Republic from Palácio do Planalto and Palácio da Alvorada. In addition to Bolsonaro, the then candidate for vice president, Walter Braga Netto (PL), is also a target.

According to the TSE rule, all Aijes (Judicial Electoral Investigation Actions) of presidential elections are under the report of the electoral inspector general, a position held by minister Benedito Gonçalves until November 2023, when he must leave the Electoral Court. After that, minister Raul Araújo will take over reporting on the actions.

Araújo was one of the votes against Bolsonaro’s ineligibility in the Aije trial that dealt with the meeting with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada. However, there is a movement in the Electoral Court so that part of the processes can be analyzed before Gonçalves leaves.

The trial was suspended by the president of the TSE, minister Alexandre de Moraes, this Tuesday (October 10, 2023) after reading the report, the oral arguments of the defense and accusations and the opinion of the deputy attorney general for Electoral, Paulo Gonet White.

Gonet Branco asked for the actions to be dismissed due to the lack of seriousness in Bolsonaro’s conduct during the campaign.

The trial will resume on October 17th with the vote of the rapporteur and the other ministers.