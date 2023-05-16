Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) defense lawyers claimed this Monday, the 15th, that withdrawals and cash payments made by Mauro Cid, assistant to the Presidency over the last four years, came out of the ex-president’s account. They deny that public funds from the corporate card were used to pay personal expenses.

“The president had a personal corporate card of his that never created a password. President Bolsonaro has never used a corporate card for any expense,” said the former president’s press officer, Fábio Wajgarten. “100% of withdrawals originated from the personal account of the President of the Republic”, he emphasized.

Defenders of the former president hurriedly called a press conference to refute information released over the weekend about the investigation by the Federal Police (PF) that investigates suspicions of embezzlement of money from the Presidency through Mauro Cid, at the behest of the former president. -first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL), with Bolsonaro’s supposed consent

Mauro Cid was arrested on May 3 in a PF operation on fraud in vaccination certificates against covid-19 in the Ministry of Health system.

The defense alleges that the family’s bills were paid normally, but, in the case of trivial purchases from small suppliers, withdrawal was ordered for payment in cash. The lawyers argue that the practice of withdrawals was adopted as a security method to avoid tracking the bank information of the then presidential couple, as well as possible attacks and poisoning attempts related to shopping in supermarkets.

Wajgarten even presented a spreadsheet with what would be all withdrawal statements from Bolsonaro’s personal account, between 2019 and 2022. During this period, the former president ordered payments in cash between R$5,600 and R$25, 3 thousand a month. According to the defense, the amounts moved were for “small” “day-to-day” expenses, such as buying pizza or paying for a manicure for the former first lady. The advisor also stated that the defense will hire a criminal accounting expert “to show that there is no mismatch between inflows and outflows of resources.”

The PF identified suspicious transactions involving the withdrawal of cash to pay the presidential couple’s bills during the Bolsonaro government. Last Saturday, the 13th, UOL revealed audios of conversations between two advisors to the first lady, Cintia Borba Nogueira and Giselle dos Santos Carneiro da Silva, with Mauro Cid to organize the payment of the first ladies’ bills in cash. Bolsonaro’s defense, in turn, argued that the amounts moved to pay for Michele’s expenses were meager.

According to UOL, also based on the investigation by the PF, a company that had public contracts during the Bolsonaro administration, Cedro do Libano Comércio de Madeiras e Materials, would have made, in 2022, a series of transfers to a military man who worked with Mauro Cid in the Orders Assistance of the Presidency of the Republic.

The defense, in turn, argued that no company deposit was made into Bolsonaro’s account, during his four years in office, to pay personal expenses. “There have been no deposits in President Bolsonaro’s account over the 48 months of his mandate from any company to pay his and his family’s bills,” said Wajgarten.

borrowed card

Lawyers also addressed the fact that the former first lady had been using her friend Rosimary Cordeiro’s credit card since November 2011. Defenders claimed that the former first lady never requested a credit limit from a bank because she had no income for justify to the bank.

According to the defense, Michele stated that she used her friend’s additional card because Bolsonaro was “a cheapskate”, despite the fact that he was responsible for paying the costs with the card. The monthly bill, which according to the lawyers was approximately R$2,000, was reimbursed by Michele to Rosimary. The practice lasted until August 2021 and was only stopped after Banco do Brasil offered the former first lady a card.