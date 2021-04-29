I.n Brazil has launched a committee of inquiry that could become a pitfall for President Jair Bolsonaro. The committee will look into how its government is handling the pandemic, which has so far killed nearly 400,000 people in Brazil and continues to hold the country in a stranglehold. The investigation, dubbed the “death committee” by government critics, examines, among other things, why the government sponsored treatments with ineffective drugs, why three health ministers were dismissed during the pandemic and how the Amazonian health system could collapse in January than the hospitals the oxygen ran out.

Senator Renan Calheiros, who heads the committee, found clear words: “There are guilty parties and they will be held accountable.” In addition to Calheiros, the committee of inquiry has ten other majority independent or opposition senators. The incumbent and the three former health ministers are likely to be heard by the committee within these days. The committee should be particularly concerned with the role of the former minister and army general Eduardo Pazuello, who was replaced a few weeks ago.

Former health minister as a scapegoat?

Observers suspect that Pazuello could become the government’s scapegoat for taking Bolsonaro out of the line of fire. There is no doubt that the committee of inquiry is primarily directed against the president and could reduce his chances of being re-elected in the coming year. Anger over the government’s failure has risen in recent weeks. The committee is likely to uncover other unpleasant details. Bolsonaro and his political camp had tried, largely unsuccessfully, first to prevent the committee of inquiry, then to influence its purpose and its composition. Now they want to discredit the committee as a purely political spectacle.



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday after the opening meeting of the committee of inquiry in Brasilia

One of the most potentially damaging issues for the government is vaccine procurement. The Brazilian Ministry of Health reportedly turned down at least eleven offers to deliver vaccines, including an offer for 70 million vaccinations from Pfizer in August. Critics accuse the government of having acted in the belief in natural herd immunity and thus accepting thousands of deaths.

In Brazil, almost 20 percent of adults are now vaccinated with at least one dose, which is mainly due to the efforts of the state of São Paulo. Five vaccines are currently approved. The Russian vaccine Sputnik V still has no approval. The Brazilian approval authority this week rejected another application for its import; the studies presented did not dispel the uncertainties regarding quality and safety. Moscow accuses Brazil of being influenced by Washington.