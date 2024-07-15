Despite being ineligible until 2030, allies of the former president still publicly treat him as an option for the next presidential election.

Allies of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) still publicly treat him as a viable option to run in the 2026 presidential election, even with his ineligibility until 2030. Despite the statements of support, experts heard by Poder360 see how “difficult” It is “unlikely” a turnaround in their electoral situation by then.

Statements in favor of the former president dating back to 2023year in which the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) ruled that the former Chief Executive could not run in the next 3 elections. But the support from his political circle became even more evident in early July, during the Cpac (Action and Conservative Policy Conference) Brazil.

In his speech, the deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) he said what “if things change from now on”he would have 3 options for 2026: “Jair, Messiah and Bolsonaro”in addition to stating that there would be no substitutes to take the former president’s place.

Other supporters who spoke also showed themselves to be in favor of the idea, such as the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), who said the former president is the leader of the right.

In June, the senator Ciro Nogueira (PI), president of PP (Progressive Party), was along the same lines, when saying that the right “There is only plan A: Bolsonaro” for the 2026 election race.

For the bet to come to fruition, Bolsonaro will need to be able to overturn two convictions in the TSE that made him ineligible. Success, however, is low, according to experts.

CONVICTIONS IN THE TSE

The 1st decision is from June 2023, when the Electoral Court collegiate decided to block his eligibility for 8 years, starting in 2022, for abuse of political power and misuse of the media, after Bolsonaro criticized the Brazilian electoral system and the actions of the STF (Federal Court of Justice) during meeting with ambassadors in 2022.

The 2nd concerns the judgment on the celebration of the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence, on September 7, 2022. In this trialOctober 2023, in addition to the TSE condemning Bolsonaro again, the same determination of ineligibility was extended to the general Walter Braga Nettoformer vice-presidential candidate.

Since the former president was ineligible, the sentence was not added to the other one in force, which does not exclude the conviction. Constitutional lawyer Eduardo Ubaldo Barbosa explains that, in a hypothetical situation of reversal of the first conviction, the one that came after would still be valid and Bolsonaro would continue to be ineligible.

“To really get rid of ineligibility in 2026, he [Bolsonaro] would have to annul both convictions because they are two distinct considerations. They are not cumulative, so he is not ineligible for 16 years, but rather for 8. But if he manages to reverse one of them, he remains ineligible for the other.”says Barbosa.

LIMITED OPTIONS

In order to be able to compete in the 2026 electoral race, Barbosa believes that there are few options available for the former president’s defense that go beyond what has already been done. According to him, in decisions made by the Electoral Court, an appeal can be filed and analyzed by the TSE itself.

Despite being directed to the STF, the requests need to be analyzed by the TSE before being sent to the Supreme Court.

Such appeals have already been filed, but in both cases, both from the judgment of the meeting with ambassadorsas for the Independence celebrationthe president of the Electoral Court, Alexandre de Moraes, denied the provision. According to the lawyer, it is also possible to file an extraordinary appeal directly with the STF.

In the case of the meeting with ambassadors in 2022, the resource is in the 1st Chamber of the Supreme Court under the reporting of Minister Luiz Fux. It was presented by the former president’s defense in December 2023 (full – PDF – 581 kB) and awaits judgment.

“Considering the Supreme Court’s history, it is very difficult for the ministers to be encouraged to examine the merits of the TSE’s decision and the tendency is for the panel to indicate that there was no offense [pela decisão] to the Constitution“, says Barbosa.

One approach cited by Barbosa that could be adopted by the 1st Panel is to understand that there was, in the TSE’s determination, some legal aspect with the potential to be replicated in other circumstances and submit the issue to the plenary – but, according to him, the possibility is remote because the situation that led Bolsonaro to ineligibility is “very particular”.

The 1st Chamber is composed of 5 ministers. In addition to Fux, there are Cármen Lúcia, Alexandre de Moraes, Cristiano Zanin and Flávio Dino. Both Cármen and Moraes voted for Bolsonaro’s ineligibility in the TSE (Cármen and Moraes). Both ministers appointed by Bolsonaro, André Mendonça and Nunes Marques, are part of the 2nd Chamber.

Walber Abra, the lawyer responsible for the actions that led to Bolsonaro’s ineligibility, says that the basis of the appeals presented by the former president’s defense is the affront to constitutional principles such as adversarial proceedings, full defense and due process. “The merits are not being discussed, other issues are being discussed, and the chances [de provimento] are very small”he says.

Constitutional lawyer and founder of the Brazilian Academy of Constitutional Law, Flávio Pansieri, analyzes the possibility of a decision favorable to the former president in the STF.

“The appeal somehow has, in most of its elements, themes related not to the merits of the measure, but indirectly to the merits as well. And in this vein, if the STF only judges the issues regarding the lack of adversarial proceedings, of a broad defense, that alone would make Bolsonaro eligible.”says Pansieri.

“It is possible, yes, that the Supreme Court, granting the appeal that is pending judgment, Bolsonaro could become a candidate in 2026. It is possible, but I think it is unlikely”evaluates.

The lawyer, who was previously director of the Electoral Judicial School of the TSE, also points to a third strategy. According to Pansieri, Bolsonaro could also file a request for a precautionary measure when registering his candidacy in 2026.

“It is logical that a precautionary measure granted unilaterally would have to be challenged by the TSE plenary. But it is important to remember that the TSE that will judge the president there in his alleged candidacy registration in 2026 will be a TSE that is completely different from the TSE that declared the president ineligible.”he says.

AMNESTY

Despite the legal difficulties assessed by experts in trying to overturn his ineligibility, there is still another option for the former president: an amnesty by Congress.

In theory, congressmen can propose pardoning the former president, but there is no guarantee that the text will be processed quickly, in time to allow Bolsonaro to run in the next presidential election, nor that it will be approved.

Barbosa says that even if, hypothetically, a supposed amnesty is approved, it would not last more than a few hours after being enacted before some action against its maintenance is taken.

“I think it would be unconstitutional. And inevitably, as soon as this amnesty project was enacted, it would be overturned.”he says.

Abra also shares the position that amnesty, although possible, is not a viable path. He cites the case of Daniel Silveira, in which the Supreme Court canceled the grace granted to the former deputy.

“The STF, in Daniel’s case [Silveira]has already said that amnesty cannot be used to avoid complying with a court decision. So, even if Congress grants it [Bolsonaro]this will be analyzed by the STF and the Supreme Court may decide that the measure is unconstitutional”he says.

POLITICAL STRATEGY

Barbosa believes that the rhetoric of the former president’s supporters is more in the realm of political strategy than based on real possibilities.

“It is important that Bolsonaro continues as a viable ghost, does not let it die and does not immediately indicate a replacement, be it a Tarcisio of life, or [Romeu] Zema. It is important for Bolsonaro’s supporters that he still mobilizes his base, knowing that when the time comes he will not be able to run.”he says.

Tarcisio de Freitas, including, despite public statements from those around the former president, it is already considered a possible plan “B”, and should migrate to the PL (Liberal Party), of Bolsonaro, after October, with the end of the municipal elections.