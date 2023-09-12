Bolsonaro’s former private secretary, Lieutenant Colonel Mauroc Cid, last July, when he left prison to appear before a parliamentary commission in Brasilia. This Saturday he was remanded in prison. Eraldo Peres (AP)

The Brazilian soldier who was Jair Bolsonaro’s private secretary during his term as president (2019-2022), the one who carried his mobile phone and made all kinds of requests to him, is preparing to confess after having reached, last Saturday, an agreement with the police to collaborate in several investigations involving his former boss and other people. Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, 44, had been in prison for four months accused of having falsified his and Bolsonaro’s vaccination records in order to travel together to the US after the electoral defeat. The expectation about what Cid, who was released on parole that same Saturday, can say is enormous in Brazil. At least in public, Bolsonaro remains silent about his former aide.

On Saturday afternoon, Cid left the military prison in Brasilia where he entered in May and moved to a housing development for uniformed personnel in the capital. The judge who authorized his release, the superpowered magistrate Alexandre de Moraes, has imposed several requirements on him, such as wearing an electronic anklet, appearing weekly in court, being prohibited from communicating with other investigators, and using social networks. He is also temporarily removed from his duties in the Army, but maintains his salary of 27,000 reais per month (almost $5,500).

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva referred to the issue in New Delhi, once the G20 summit concluded. “Every day more things will appear and we will be more sure that there was a prospect of a coup d’état and that the former president was involved to the teeth.”

When, last July, Cid appeared before the parliamentary commission investigating the coup attempt carried out by thousands of Bolsonaro supporters, he remained silent on the recommendation of his lawyers so as not to incriminate himself.

The lieutenant colonel is Bolsonaro’s weakest flank in the various judicial cases for which he is investigated because he is one of the men who lived with him the most during the four years in the Presidency. The far-right and military reserve chose him for that position of maximum trust because Cid is the son of a general friend of his.

The former presidential private secretary is considered key to unraveling matters of enormous importance such as the role of members of the Armed Forces in the maneuvers to carry out a self-coup. And in others with great impact, such as the attempts to sell jewelry valued at millions of dollars that the Bolsonaro Administration received as a gift from the Saudi royal family. Among those investigated in the jewelry case, the former assistant’s father, Mauro César Cid, stands out, a general in the reserves who coincided at the military academy with Bolsonaro. The police discovered that he was involved in the goings-on due to a mistake: his reflection appeared in the photos used to put the famous jewels on sale.

Bolsonaro is disqualified from running in elections until 2030 due to a crime of abuse of power. He still has a handful of cases pending. The judicial fence is tightening, although from time to time he receives some good news. Recently, he saw how the judge filed the case in which the denier was investigated for omission in the purchase of coronavirus vaccines, which took longer to arrive than to other countries. The pandemic killed more than 700,000 Brazilians. A judicial decision that has caused almost no stir amid the avalanche of speculation about what details the former military aide will reveal and what consequences the confession will have for Bolsonaro.

The former president returns to the operating room this Monday to undergo two operations on the digestive system, which was seriously damaged by the stab wound he suffered at a rally in 2018. He will take the opportunity to fix the nasal septum.

The agreement reached by Cid with the police is what is officially called a award-winning delação, a legal instrument that was crucial in the corruption investigations in the Lava Jato case. The accused obtained prison benefits or reduced sentences in exchange for confessing to crimes, providing evidence, and incriminating other people. Critics of these agreements maintain that judges abused preventive detention, against Brazil’s guarantee tradition, to force detainees to inform on others and for investigations to advance. Much of the Lava Jato case has been annulled due to the connivance of the judge and prosecutors. Last week a Supreme Court judge proclaimed that Lula’s imprisonment was the result of “a setup to conquer the State.”

