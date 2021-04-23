B.razil’s president does not usually choose brightly colored ties. At the virtual climate summit, however, he wore a green tie when he presented his country’s goals. Some observers noticed this straight away. A symbolic gesture? He also set new accents in his speech. “Count on Brazil,” said Jair Bolsonaro. He described his country as the “vanguard in the fight against climate change”.

The reality looks different so far. Deforestation, Brazil’s largest source of emissions, has increased rapidly under Bolsonaro. Between August 2019 and July 2020, the forest area shrank by more than 11,000 square kilometers, more than it has been in twelve years. Cuts in the budget of environmental institutions have made it difficult to stop illegal activities.

So far, Bolsonaro has not distinguished himself as an environmentalist. Illegal lumberjacks and gold diggers celebrate him as a hero. Under Bolsonaro, Brazil has lost its important role in the climate debate. It speaks for itself that Bolsonaro only had his say at the virtual climate summit after 18 other heads of state.

Joe Biden wants to see results

Much is at stake for Brazil in the climate debate. The world agrees that protecting the Amazon rainforest is one of the most pressing issues. Before the summit, Washington had indicated that relations between the two countries would depend largely on Brasilia’s commitment to forest protection.



Cleared by loggers and farmers: a tree in the Amazon region in Brazil

:



Image: Reuters





Even pressure from the Brazilian and international economies has increased. Bolsonaro has now promised to double the budget for controls against environmental crimes. And he promised climate neutrality by 2050, ten years earlier than originally set. However, the emission targets are still the same as before – and therefore not more ambitious, as the American President Joe Biden had hoped the participants at the summit would. Bolsonaro only reaffirmed the goal of stopping illegal deforestation by 2030.

The President of Brazil warned that in view of the huge hurdles – including financial ones – it was important to be able to count on the contribution of other countries and the private sector, which are ready to help immediately and constructively to solve the problems. Brazil is open to international cooperation, said Bolsonaro and called for “fair compensation” for environmental services. Unlike his environment minister in the run-up to the summit, Bolsonaro did not speak of advance financing. It is said to have been advised by the most moderate wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before its appearance.

Bolsonaro could find a source of financial support for forest conservation in the new “Leaf” coalition, formed by the United States, Great Britain, Norway and a number of private companies. The initiative aims to reduce emissions by reducing deforestation in countries with large forest reserves.

However, the compensation follows specific rules and is not immediate. It is questionable whether this is to the taste of the Brazilian government. With the billion-dollar Amazon fund financed by Norway and Germany, she rejected a similar source of funding as early as 2019 because she did not want to be dictated how the money should be used. The fund also financed government projects and most recently even part of the cost of monitoring by the environmental authorities.

Given the environmental policy of the Brazilian government to date, Bolsonaro’s commitments are astonishing to many observers. While environmental organizations remain suspicious, at least the White House is satisfied, albeit with reservations. Brazil’s possible “comeback” in the climate debate was one of Joe Biden’s hopes.

A US State Department spokesman said Bolsonaro’s positive and constructive tone was well received. However, credibility must first be confirmed through solid plans and results. Washington had made it clear what that meant even before the summit: Brazil is expected to see visible results in reducing deforestation this year.