PF says there is evidence of crimes of criminal association, money laundering and appropriation of public assets in the case of the jewelry

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) he said this Thursday (4.Jul.2024) on his X profile (ex-Twitter) that the indictment of his father, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the case of jewelry, it demonstrates the “persecution declared and shameless” against the former Chief Executive.

“Someone receives a gift, a committee of public servants decides that it is theirs. The TCU [Tribunal de Contas da União] questions and the gift is returned to the Union. There is no damage to the treasury! Then the group of PFs, handpicked for the mission, indicts the person”, declared. The post was shared by his brother and deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP).

The Rio de Janeiro councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (PL) said that “the system is brutal and its vassals are even worse.”

“Where there is no character, there is no justice!”he said.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The Federal Police indicted Bolsonaro and 11 other allies in the jewelry case on Thursday (July 4). The corporation concluded that there was evidence of crimes of criminal association, money laundering and appropriation of public assets.

The jewels were given as gift by foreign governments to Bolsonaro while he was in the Planalto Palace. They were later sold to jewelry stores in the United States by allies of the former president, according to the PF.

A luxury Rolex watch valued at US$68,000, for example, was repurchased by Wassef after the investigation into the case began.

On April 4, 2023, the complete jewelry kit was delivered to Caixa Econômica Federal. Read more about the kits here.

A cooperation agreement was signed with the FBI to locate the parts, based on the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (Mutual Legal Assistance Treatiesin English), an international pact for legal assistance or cooperation in criminal matters.