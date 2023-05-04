Information extracted from Jair Bolsonaro’s cell phone, seized on the morning of this Wednesday, 3, by the Federal Police, as part of an investigation into alleged fraud in the former president’s vaccination card, can be used as evidence in other inquiries in progress. The seizure of the device took place during Operation Venire, by the PF, which preventively arrested Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former assistant.

The agents searched the former president’s house and collected his cell phone.

According to lawyer Jacqueline Valles – Master in Law -, when a search and seizure warrant is executed, it delimits the objects to be confiscated.

“The law determines that what is sought must be specified in the warrant. And if the legally seized material contains evidence of other crimes, they can indeed be used in other investigations”, says Jacqueline Valles.

In his assessment, if the PF finds information on Bolsonaro’s cell phone that links him to other investigated crimes, ‘the proof is valid, yes’.

In this Wednesday’s operation, the PF arrested, in addition to Army lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, PM Max Guilherme Machado de Moura, reserve captain Sérgio Rocha Cordeiro, Army colonel Marcelo Costa Câmara, former major Ailton Gonçalves Moraes Barros and the Municipal Health Secretary of Duque de Caxias (RJ), João Carlos de Sousa Brecha. All are allegedly linked to a scheme to tamper with Bolsonaro’s vaccination card against covid-19.

The lawyer explains that there is a principle in law that also allows the use of evidence obtained in this investigation to initiate other investigations.

“The Theory of Serendipity is widely applied by the Superior Court of Justice in the legality of finding evidence of crimes different from those being investigated”, points out the jurist.

According to her, ‘this is very common in telephone interceptions’.

“The police are investigating, for example, a trafficking crime and discover, through those wiretaps, other crimes. According to this theory, if the police discover new crimes when analyzing the cell phone content, this can also motivate the opening of new police investigations”, highlights Jacqueline.