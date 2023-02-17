By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Minister of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Vinícius Marques de Carvalho, confirmed this Friday that there is a record of vaccination against Covid-19 on the card of former president Jair Bolsonaro, but recalled that the folder still evaluates whether the data has been tampered with.

The ex-president’s vaccination record, who was publicly against immunization and claimed not to have been vaccinated, undergoes an assessment by the CGU on the possible review of the 100-year secrecy imposed on the document. The possibility of changing the card is also determined by the agency.

“This record exists, at least as far as we know about the information,” the minister told CNN Brasil.

The CGU sent a letter to the Ministry of Health, requesting data on Bolsonaro’s vaccination records and asks for information about a dose of Janssen that would have been administered to the former president on July 19, 2021. The letter was confidential, but ended up being reported by the press.

The minister argued that if the date and data on the vaccine dose are mentioned in the letter, it is because they are noted on the card. It remains to be seen, however, whether the information has been altered or inserted by third parties.

The Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) reported this Friday by means of a note that there is an ongoing investigation into the alleged alteration of data on the former president’s vaccination card.

The CGU is considering repealing the secrecy of the document and there was an expectation that there could be a decision this week. But the existence of this investigation should delay a definition of the case, since a decision depends on legal analysis.

“The CGU informs that there is, in fact, a summary preliminary investigation underway within the scope of the Union’s Internal Affairs, which began in the last days of the previous government, involving a complaint of tampering with the vaccination card of former President Jair Bolsonaro”, he declared. the CGU in a note.

“Considering that the investigation is confidential and has not yet been concluded, the CGU submitted the matter to the evaluation of its Legal Consultancy to issue an opinion on the feasibility of disclosing the decision on secrecy related to this matter, as the correctional investigation is ongoing”, added.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Bolsonaro, in repeated statements, minimized the importance of immunization and often stated that he had not been vaccinated against the disease and would not do so.

Bolsonaro disdained the effectiveness of vaccines and created an environment of fear for the possible side effects of immunization, going so far as to associate the vaccine with the development of AIDS – which led him to become the target of an investigation by the Federal Police.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Maria Carolina Marcello)