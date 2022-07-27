PL allocated BRL 740,500 to promote videos on YouTube in the last month, while PT invested BRL 64,000

the party of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spent R$ 740,500 on pieces about the president, while the acronym of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) allocated R$ 64,000 to promote PT material. Data is from Google’s ad library, from June 23 – the date the tool was launched – to July 26, 2022.

The PL made 15 announcements in the period and allocated funds to all states, with São Paulo being the main focus, with R$ 105 thousand. PT released 10 pieces and prioritized Rio de Janeiro (R$ 36,500) and Minas Gerais (R$ 18,500). Read more on the subject.

O boom investment was last week, marked by the beginning of party conventions. On Thursday (21.Jul.2022), the PT approved Lula’s candidacy and the appointment of the former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) to be the vice candidate on the ticket. On Sunday (July 24), Bolsonaro and General Walter Braga Netto (PL) launched their candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic.

Data on investments in Google has been available for a month, since Google’s transparency tool was released. It is part of the platform’s partnership with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to “help with the integrity of elections”. The agreement was formalized to combat disinformation and the spread of fake news during the 2022 election process.

electoral scenario

Search PowerDate, held from July 17 to 19, shows Lula with 43% of voting intentions against 37% for Bolsonaro. The numbers show that a 2nd round between the 2 names is the most likely scenario at the moment.

Data were collected through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-07122/2022.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of Poder360, on his website in 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.