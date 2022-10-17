





By Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The performances of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the first direct confrontation of this second round, this Sunday night’s debate, were celebrated by both campaigns, each side evaluating that their candidate was better, but both admitting that the meeting may not be enough to change votes.

In Bolsonaro’s campaign, sources interviewed by Reuters evaluated the result as the best performance by Bolsonaro in all the debates he participated so far, but admit that there is no way to say whether the result is enough to remove the difference in votes from Lula, who won. the first round with 6.2 million more votes.

For the PT, the looser format of the debate, in which there was direct confrontation and candidates were able to move around in the studio, favored Lula, who was able to directly confront Bolsonaro and had a better stage presence.

“There was an ideological debate, and he kept pulling Lula into this debate. I think Lula did very well in his proposal, which was, first, not to enter the trap proposed by Bolsonaro. Second, to debate the life of the Brazilian people, to debate hunger, poverty, misery. Two different country projects. I think Lula did very well, in that sense, he took care of his proposal”, said the campaign’s communications coordinator, Edinho Silva.

A source from Lula’s campaign also considered that it was very marked that Bolsonaro did not respond when asked about projects and programs.

According to this source, Lula admitted that he mismanaged his time, but the assessment was that he did not suffer because the reelection candidate did not know how to take advantage of the free minutes he had to speak.

In the Bolsonaro campaign, they saw the last block as the highlight, when there was precisely the mismanagement of time by the PT and the president had five minutes to talk to himself.

“Lula started better in the first block, then he was better in the first block, Bolsonaro started to enter, he started with his hands behind his back, then he became more resourceful, he balanced himself well in the second block, he was not aggressive with journalists and Lula had dinner in the third block,” said one of the sources.

The campaign also admitted that the decision of the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, to prevent Lula from using the case of the Venezuelan girls in the debate was the president’s “salvation”.

In an interview with a podcast last Friday, after the usual criticism of the Venezuelan regime and the conditions of the people there that generated a strong migratory flow in Brazil, Bolsonaro said he “painted a mood” in a visit to Venezuelan girls on the outskirts of Brasília and even insinuated that minors from that country were getting ready to become prostitutes.

Before the debate, Bolsonaro even said that it was the “worst 24 hours of his life”.

Lula even hinted at the case, saying that Bolsonaro had gotten up at dawn to do a live because he had “a bad conscience”, but did not mention him directly because of the TSE’s decision.

“We didn’t want to confront the TSE”, said Edinho, when asked why Lula had not addressed the matter.







