Brother of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Renato Bolsonaro (PL) launched his pre-candidacy for Mayor of Registro, a city located in the Vale do Ribeira region (SP).

The municipality is known for being a traditional family electoral territory. At the moment, Renato is chief of staff from Miracatu City Hall, a municipality in the same region of São Paulo.

The announcement was made by the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), alongside the current mayor of Registro, Nilton Hirota (PL) and the brother of the former president of the Republic, in video published on the current mayor’s Instagram. In the video, Tarcísio states that, to make Renato’s candidacy viable, Nilton Hirota gave up running for re-election.

“Nilton is kindly giving up its pre-candidacy to Renato Bolsonaro, who becomes the PL pre-candidate in the city of Registro”, says Tarcísio in the video.

Tarcísio also states that a “big launch” will soon be held, which will be attended by him and former president Bolsonaro. “I am sure, Renato, that the doors will always be wide open, here in the State government, for Registration”, added the governor.