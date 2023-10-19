Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/19/2023 – 15:26

Tipped to represent the Bolsonaro clan in the dispute for Rio de Janeiro City Hall in the 2024 municipal elections, federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ) has been financing, since the beginning of the year, two names identified as leaders of the so-called “hate office” – group investigated for producing and disseminating disinformation and attacks on institutions during the term of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Former director general of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), Ramagem hires, through his office in the Chamber of Deputies, the services of a communications company owned by three former advisors to the Bolsonaro administration. Two of them are targets of investigation by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in the fake news inquiry: José Matheus Sales Gomes, former advisor to councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) and one of the trusted men of “02”, and Mateus Matos Diniz. The two held positions in Bolsonaro’s Special Advisory between 2019 and 2022.

Since June this year, Ramagem’s office has spent R$7,000 a month with Agência Mellon, a company owned by José Matheus, Mateus Diniz and Leonardo Augusto Matedi Amorim, former advisor to the Special Secretariat for Social Communication in the Bolsonaro administration. The company was created in May, a month before the provision of publicity services for parliamentary activities for the deputy began.

According to the invoices issued by the agency, the company provides content management and production services for Ramagem’s social networks. Headquartered in Brasília, Agência Mellon, however, does not maintain a website or any means of communication for contracting communication and marketing services. O Estadão tried to contact the telephone number indicated in the invoices presented to the Chamber of Deputies, but received no response.

The report was at the address registered by the company with the Federal Revenue Service. O Estadão The local intercom rang, but was not answered. Neighbors said they had never heard of Mellon Comunicação. They also stated that they did not know José Matheus and Mateus Diniz. A resident stated that the person who lives at number 116 is a dentist.

Appointment as advisor

The transfer of public resources to former members of the hate cabinet began even before the creation of the communications agency. With the end of the Bolsonaro government, José Matheus was allocated as parliamentary secretary in Ramagem’s office in the Chamber. In three months, between March and May of this year, he received R$28,174.63 in remuneration and benefits.

Three days after being dismissed from office, on May 14, José Matheus and the other two partners registered Mellon Comunicação e Marketing LTDA with the Federal Revenue Service.

In a note, Ramagem says that José Matheus requested his resignation from the office to begin the process of opening a company and that “by recognizing the technical capacity of the server” he chose to hire the agency’s services.

Former Federal Police delegate, Ramagem was in charge of Abin when the PF pointed out that the intelligence agency had hindered investigations involving Jair Renan Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro’s “04” son. A PF agent admitted that he was instructed to “gather information about an operation that targeted Jair Renan to prevent“ risks to Bolsonaro’s image. At the time, the PF stated in a report that Abin played a role in “interfering in the investigations”.

José Matheus approached the Bolsonaro clan and his allies via Carlos Bolsonaro. He caught the attention of “02” in 2013 with the “Bolsonaro Zuero” page on Facebook. A year later, the Rio de Janeiro councilor appointed José Matheus, who became known as Matheus “Zuero”, to a position in the Rio de Janeiro City Council, where he remained until the beginning of the Bolsonaro government.

‘Loyal ally’ for the race for Rio Mayor

Bolsonaro family interlocutors heard by the Estadão they say that Ramagem “is a loyal ally” of the former president and “will meet the demands of the former chief executive and his children” whenever possible. The former director of Abin gained the trust of the clan in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro even before the 2018 election.

He was appointed to take care of the security of the then presidential candidate after the knife attack in Juiz de Fora, on September 6, 2018. And he rose quickly in the new government. He was appointed superintendent of the Federal Police (PF) in Ceará, in February 2019, but was transferred to a position as special advisor to the then Minister of the Government Secretariat, General Santos Cruz. In July, he went to Abin. Bolsonaro wanted to appoint him general director of the PF. The president wanted to have, according to then former minister Sérgio Moro, someone with whom he could “interact” and who would provide him with intelligence reports.

Former Federal Police delegate, Ramagem was in charge of Abin when the PF pointed out that the intelligence agency had hindered investigations involving Jair Renan Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro’s “04” son. A PF agent admitted that he was instructed to “gather information about an operation that targeted Jair Renan to prevent ‘risks to Bolsonaro’s image.’ At the time, the PF stated in a report that Abin played a role in “interfering in the investigations”.

A former member of the corporation’s staff, Ramagem was responsible for the Human Resources Administration Divisions (2013 and 2014) and Studies, Legislations and Opinions (2016 and 2017) and was part of the team responsible for the Lava Jato investigations in Rio in 2017.

In 2022, he was elected federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro with the support of the Bolsonaro family, with 59 thousand votes.

Now, with the resistance of former Minister of the Civil House Walter Braga Netto in assuming the position of Bolsonaro’s candidate in the municipal election in the capital of Rio de Janeiro next year, Ramagem is studied by Bolsonaro as one of the viable names for the dispute in his birthplace electoral. He has the support of the former president’s children.

The decision must be taken together with the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, and the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL-RJ), by the end of the year, according to members of the party. Bolsonaro’s opinion should have greater weight in the party’s decision, since the former head of the Executive sees the capital of Rio de Janeiro as a stronghold capable of maintaining the mobilization of the Bolsonaro base.