Three Brazilian senators Covid-19 victims have already died. The third of them, Major Olímpio, 58, on Thursday 19. The parliamentarians make up the list of more than 290 thousand Brazilians died for the disease that President Jair Bolsonaro called “fluzinha” at the beginning of the pandemic.

Now He also doubts the statistics and information on saturated ICUs. “It seems that (in Brazil) you only die of covid”He said Thursday. The picture of the disease already affects sectors of the economy and on Friday the automotive company Volkswagen announced the suspension of its activities.

In one of his last speeches, Olímpio criticized the “Criminal denial” of the Brazilian government in the face of the severity of the coronavirus. The senator had supported the election of Bolsonaro, participated in political acts against the closure of trade due to the pandemic and later left the president.

Brazil completed on Friday the 19th, two weeks as the country with the most daily deaths by covid-19 in the world, according to data from Our World in Data. It left the United States behind in this tragic ranking on March 5, and since Tuesday, March 16, it has also surpassed all of North America and the European Union. Measured in total deaths since the start of the pandemic, the US surpasses Brazil, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

But according to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), a Brazilian scientific reference, the country lives its “Worst and historic health collapse”. And the situation is going to get worse, according to what that entity projects.

Contrary to Bolsonaro’s opinions, in addition to being concerned with the increase in cases and the lack of beds, the governments of the city of Rio de Janeiro, the city and state of São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, for example, they applied restrictive measures. The prefect of Rio, Eduardo Paes, decreed for this weekend the prohibition of being on the sands of the beaches.

Paes recognized that the possibility of contagion is lower outdoors, but that it is important to indicate to the population that life is not normal today. For many Cariocas, not going to the beach is very abnormal. This week the beaches they were full as in the previous days.

At the end of January, in a few days that I spent in my city, the arenas were packed with people. Surf, volleyball, Mate leão and coconut water. The River of always. Sometimes it was possible to doubt that we are in a pandemic. And more they did not wear masks in points of the South zone, the richest of the city, or in the West zone, where there are also beaches and many businesses. The BRT collectives, which link Barra da Tijuca to Pedra de Guaratiba, were so full that sometimes the doors were left open. It is difficult to ask for social distancing from large litters of the Brazilian population.

“People are dying. We have to put a stop to this. What I ask is that people stay home, whenever possible, ”said Paes. The governors seek to limit the advances of the cursed virus also with restrictions and calls that include curfew in a certain time slot to avoid crowds.

The Copacabana view, empty due to the unprecedented restrictions in Rio de Janeiro. AP Photo / Lucas Dumphreys

Opposed to these initiatives that in his vision would affect the economy, Bolsonaro appealed on Thursday to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to prevent the restrictive measures imposed in the Federal District, in Bahia and in Rio Grande do Sul. The argument he presented was that only the president, with the endorsement of the National Congress, can impose restrictions and that the limitations they seem like a “state of siege”.

That same reference to the “state of siege” led the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, to phone Bolsonaro to find out if the measure was in his plans. President rejection that the emergency regime is on your radar.

In addition to health stress, Brazil is experiencing a permanent political tug of war, a tension that involves the foundations of democracy and the constitution. It is a whirlwind with several fronts. Popular blogger Felipe Neto called the president a ‘genocidal’ and almost had to explain yourself to justice. A group of lawyers created, then, the movement “cala a boca já morreu” (that is, the mouth is alive and free) for the defense of those who are attacked by criticism of the president or another public authority.

The fourth Minister of Health of the current government, cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga, plans visit hospitals to personally check if the ICUs – intensive care units – are full and if people are dying of covid, as published by the columnist of Or Balloon, Lauro Jardim.

The skepticism It is another factor that gained strength in the current Brazilian reality. The father of a friend from Rio was vaccinated with the second dose of the vaccine against the virus. His nephew asked the nurse for permission to film the great moment with his cell phone. The nurse said that there was no problem and that she even preferred that it be filmed. In the end, it was thus proven that he had vaccinated one more person. When watching the video, my friend reacted: “I do not see liquid in the syringe.” And he called his nephew to confirm it. The nephew guaranteed that yes, that there was liquid in the syringe and that his grandfather – my friend’s father – was inoculated.

Bolsonaro’s fourth Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, will visit hospitals to check if they actually have intensive therapies full. Photo EFE / EPA / Marcos Oliveira

Worst situation was experienced by cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar. Invited by Bolsonaro to be Minister of Health in place of Army General Eduardo Pazuello, she rejected the proposal. He said he met with the president believing that “there would be a paradigm shift” in the face of the pandemic. Hajjar, who advocates the use of masks, social distancing and isolation, maintained that he was wrong, after the meeting.

The doctor also said that they tried invade the hotel where he was in Brasilia and that the president answered him – “face part” (almost saying, ‘normal’). “If it weren’t for hotel security, I don’t know what would have happened,” he said. The hotel rejected his version and said nothing “abnormal” happened in the days the doctor was staying there. Hajjar was criticized by ‘bolsominios’ (Bolsonaro fans) and by the left.

In this sea of ​​bad news, the survey DataFolha released on Friday, pointed out that the Brazilian’s pessimism with the economy is record since the government of former President Dilma Rousseff. Today 65% of Brazilians are pessimisticsays the study.

On Friday 19, the Volkswagen company reported that suspends production from Wednesday 24th until April 12, due to the worsening of the pandemic in Brazil. Thirty percent of Brazilians approve of the Bolsonaro government and 24% see it as regular, according to the poll XP / Ipespe.

The rejection is 45%. Those who support him continue to reject the idea of ​​a government of the PT or ‘the communists’, as they say. “Cute family”, posted a netizen on Facebook. “It is the Brazil I want,” he said next to the photo of the president and his wife.

In the health sector, Brazil bought last week 138 million Pfizer vaccines and Janssen who begin to arrive from April and until September. That month seems a long way off in this pandemic that has already killed so many people. Fathers, mothers, children, uncles, grandparents, politicians, soccer people and journalists. An international report released last week by the Brazilian MediaTalks, of Jornalistas & Cia, he pointed out that Brazil overtook Peru as the country with the most deaths from Covid-19 in the world.

Correspondent in Brazil.

DS