Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança (PL-SP) says that deputies are dissatisfied with agreements and seek party prominence

The deputy Louis Philippe of Orleans and Braganza (PL-SP) told the Poder360 that PL congressmen want to launch their own candidate in the election for the presidency of the Chamber, which will be held in February 2025.

According to the deputy, the former president’s allies Jair Bolsonaro (PL) intend to show the strength of the party, which has the largest composition in the House, with 95 deputies. This could even be used to bargain for the position of 1st vice-president of the next Board of Directors.

“I want my own candidate, the deputies want their own candidate. The PL has a lot of dissatisfaction among the deputies, because we have made so many agreements, it is unanimous”said the deputy.

“We will launch and carry out an internal selection process for our own candidate. There will be at least 4 or 5 pre-candidates, and they do not necessarily have to be from the PL,” completed.

Bolsonaro has not spoken openly about the PL’s position in the elections for the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. The party’s president, Valdemar Costa Neto, said on Tuesday (9 July), at the PSD party, that he is “even talking to the PT” to secure a prominent position on the next Board of Directors of the Chamber.

The chief said he does not intend to make the same mistake he made 2 years ago, when he launched Roger Marinho (PL-RN) as a candidate for the presidency of the Senate, despite the favoritism of the reelection of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), which ended up being confirmed.

In the Chamber, however, the situation is more comfortable for the PL, because it has the largest bench. Therefore, Orleans and Bragança and other deputies understand that unity is necessary to be able to show strength.

“We have the largest party, there are qualified people inside, why would we support an unqualified person from outside? Unless the guy really shines much more and has something to deliver, but otherwise we have more than 90 deputies, with incredible jurists among them”he declared.

For the deputy, the dispute will depend on the Centrão’s preference for a name that can dialogue with the government and the position.

O Poder360 found that the main candidates are considering giving priority to the PL for the 1st vice-presidency, if they have the party’s support. Orleans e Bragança did not rule out the possibility.

“This can be negotiated later, but first of all we have to put forward our own candidate, even to see how broad it is with the other representatives. This candidate will probably get 140 votes, at best. The others can negotiate the almost 400 votes and play around with it. Our party has to have pride and unity, otherwise it will become just another Centrão party.”he declared.