12/11/2023 – 22:09

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and the lawyer of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Fabio Wajngarten, criticized TV Cultura this Saturday, 11th, due to a bulletin on the use of pesticides in the country. to the broadcaster, belonging to the São Paulo government, were endorsed by supporters of the former Chief Executive on social media. The episode adds to other conflicts between Bolsonaro’s group and the São Paulo state-owned company.

On the social network X (formerly Twitter), Eduardo compared TV Cultura’s production to the speech of a left-wing deputy and classified it as “militant journalism”. Furthermore, he claimed that the broadcaster attacks Brazilian agribusiness, a sector responsible for 48.6% of the country’s exports. “Who is interested in destroying Brazilian agriculture? To Brazilians, it is not,” he wrote.

In the publication, Eduardo states that he took the photo of the TV Cultura production, but he does not say on which day the image was recorded, nor does he provide details about which TV channel program the video was broadcast on.

Published around 9:30 p.m., the post suggests that the video was broadcast on Journal of Culture, which is broadcast between 9pm and 10pm. However, there is no content about pesticides in this Saturday’s edition of J.C..

When contacted to clarify the issue, the deputy did not return contact.

TV Cultura was also contacted to comment on the criticisms regarding the bulletin, but did not respond until this report was published.

Fabio Wajngarten, former Secretary of Social Communication under the Jair Bolsonaro administration and spokesman for the former president, also took a stance against the television network. “It is unacceptable for a state media outlet to attack one of the productive sectors in the State of São Paulo,” he stated.

In turn, Sergio Camargo (PL), former president of Fundação Palmares, suggested that governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), former minister of Bolsonaro, needs to “unequip” the São Paulo state-owned company.

The idea that TV Cultura needs to be restructured is popular among Bolsonaro supporters. For the former president’s political group, the former governor of São Paulo João Doria (no party) would have appointed anti-bolsonaristas to command the station. As a result, the former president’s allies frequently ask Tarcísio to change positions on the television network.

The clash between the TV channel and Bolsonarists is not new. In April, the broadcaster deleted a documentary critical of the far right from its YouTube account after pressure from Eduardo Bolsonaro.

The action had a bad reaction among TV Cultura employees, who classified it as “censorship”. After the negative repercussion, the documentary was republished. However, the episode raised awareness of possible political interference in the broadcaster.

At the time, the channel denied political interference in programming. “The Padre Anchieta Foundation clarifies that the information that the documentary ‘Authoritarianism is in the Air – 3 Years Later’ was removed from YouTube for political reasons. The video has not been removed from YouTube. The content was private, underwent technical adjustment and, as expected, returned to air on the same link”, he stated, in a note sent to Estadão in April this year.

Board of trustees

Responsible for establishing the guidelines for TV Cultura’s programming, the Padre Anchieta Foundation (FPA) has been the scene of disputes between Bolsonaro’s supporters and critics.

After the controversy surrounding the documentary about the far right, Governor Tarcísio was pressured to replace the Secretary of Culture, Marília Marton, with a name aligned with Bolsonarism.

At the time, both Eduardo and the former Secretary of Culture of the Bolsonaro administration Mário Frias (PL) mobilized for Marília’s departure.

The main argument against the permanence of the Secretary of Culture used at the time was that she would be committed to allowing the left to continue to influence TV Cultura’s programming. The secretary, however, has no influence on the broadcaster’s programming, controlled by the FPA.

The foundation’s board of trustees is made up of 47 vacancies, 23 of which are elective in nature, that is, their occupants are nominated and elected.

Another 20 vacancies are designated, reserved for positions such as secretaries of state and university rectors. There is also one vacancy reserved for FPA employees and three others for life. In this context, controlling the largest possible number of vacancies in the entity is a goal of Bolsonarism in the State of São Paulo.

At the end of October, state deputy Tomé Abduch (Republicans) took a position on the FPA’s board of trustees. In the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo, he occupies the position of deputy leader of the Tarcísio government and is aligned with Bolsonarism. At the time, the parliamentarian expressed his intention to concentrate his efforts as an advisor to maintain TV Cultura’s neutrality.