Pastor criticized the Federal Supreme Court and had the toughest speech this Sunday (Feb 25)

Allies of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) considered the speech by pastor Silas Malafaia, who organized the event this Sunday (Feb 25, 2024) on Avenida Paulista, out of tone. Congressmen assess that, while the others had milder statements of conciliation, the pastor took a tougher stance against the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

The federal deputy Alberto Fraga (PL-DF) declared to the Power360 that the pastor had a more political speech than that of the congressmen who got on the electric trio. He said that “many people” –without mentioning names– did not agree. “The guy is out of character. Out of tune”, he stated.

“Everyone who spoke maintained a line, without attacks. They were referring only to freedoms. And Silas' speech was very scathing against the STF, Alexandre de Moraes himself. For the purpose of the demonstration, which was a success, this speech was not needed”, he declared.

The congressman stated that Bolsonaro is the one speaking for the crowd, such as the defense of amnesty for those arrested on January 8 and the speech of “pass the rubber” in the past.

“I think we have to look forward. President Bolsonaro is right about this. We thought the speech was heavier. As he was the one who organized the event, he felt entitled to say what other politicians perhaps didn’t say”he declared.

According to his profile on X (ex-Twitter), the former minister of Bolsonaro's Civil House Ciro Nogueira stated that I need to leave “very clear” that the population went to Avenida Paulista to “hear and see President Bolsonaro”.

“Any other words in the great celebration of democracy that are not his are words, but not his. Bolsonaro just one“, he said.

Moments later, Silas Malafaia went to his profile on X (ex-Twitter) and countered: “I dare anyone to say that I didn’t tell the truth at Paulista”. At the post, there is a video embedded with the religious leader's speech at the pro-Bolsonaro act. Watch here (24min9s).