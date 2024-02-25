Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/25/2024 – 20:44

The demonstration called by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for this Sunday, 25th, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, brought together 600,000 people on one of the most important roads in the capital of São Paulo, according to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP). The number of attendees exceeded that recorded in previous events promoted by the former president in the same location, but did not exceed the number of people who went to the avenue during the campaign for the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2015.

According to SSP estimates at the time, 1.4 million people were on Paulista protesting against then-president Dilma Rousseff in March 2015. To this day, this is considered the largest protest recorded on the avenue. On the other hand, this Sunday's Bolsonaro demonstration surpassed the acts of September 7, 2021 and 2022, when 50.4 thousand and 125 thousand, respectively, went to Paulista in favor of Bolsonaro, according to the Secretariat.

Divergences

Also according to SSP data, the total audience for this Sunday's demonstration reached 750 thousand, considering not only those present in Paulista but also the protesters in the adjacent streets. The estimates made by the Secretariat, however, differ from surveys carried out by other entities. The Digital Political Debate Monitor, from the University of São Paulo (USP), for example, found that the public at the peak of the demonstration, at 3 pm, was 185 thousand people.

Considering data from the USP monitor, the Bolsonaro movement brought together more people than the demonstration celebrating Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's victory in the 2022 election. In October of that year, 58.2 thousand people gathered in Paulista to celebrate the election of the PT member.

To reach this number, the USP monitor took 43 photos between 3pm and 5pm. Eleven photos were selected to cover the extent of the demonstration in Paulista, without overlapping. Each of the photos was divided into eight pieces. In each part, an implementation of the Point to Point Network (P2PNet)1 method was applied, which identifies heads and estimates the number of people in an image. The method has a precision of 72.9% and an accuracy of 69.5% in identifying each individual.