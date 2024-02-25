Live by pastor Silas Malafaia, who organized the event, was the most watched and had up to 270 thousand viewers at the same time

The broadcast of the former president's act Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had a peak audience of at least 361,417 people in lives carried out on supporter channels. O Power360 considered the broadcasts made on the pastor’s YouTube and Instagram profiles Silas Malafaia and also that of the journalist Sergio Tavares and the senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ).

A live of the religious leader on YouTube was the one that registered the largest audience. The peak was at 4:30 pm, during the president's speech Jair Bolsonaro (PL). At the time, 270,000 people were connected to the video platform alone. At the same time, another 61,000 followed on Instagram, 13,000 on Canal Sérgio Tavares and 17,400 on live by Flávio Bolsonaro.

The lifting of the Power360 did not consider broadcasts from other channels, such as newspapers and others.

Watch the entire event promoted by Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista (2h15min):