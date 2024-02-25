Aerial images of the concentration and map of the avenue. Paulista allow approximate concentration calculation; São Paulo Public Security Secretariat speaks of 750 thousand people

The act called by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for this Sunday (25.Feb.2024) on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, there was an audience that ranged from approximately 300 thousand to 350 thousand people. The estimate was possible through analysis of photos and videos from when the event was being held and detailed maps with the avenue's size. The Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo, Guilherme Derrite, published on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) that the total audience was 750 thousand – but without explaining how he came to this conclusion. There were no records of serious security incidents at the event.

Bolsonaro's advisor, Fabio Wajngartenpublished on his page on the same social network as the demonstration in favor of the former president brought together more than half a million people.

The most intense demonstration occupied around 6 blocks on the avenue that runs through the center of São Paulo. This bank comprises a path of around 3 km. The event organizers released videos and photos of the public, but most of the time the images were recorded in a more horizontal plane, which does not allow for a correct measurement of how many people were present.

The organizers also made aerial records with drones, but in none of the images did the devices cover a complete route of the demonstration.

The former president's supporters began to gather at 9 am. As of 1pm, there were already people filling more than a block. The event actually began at 3pm and ended at 5pm.

O Power360 used Google Earth to define the area of ​​the demonstration. From the analysis of photos and videos, the density of occupied spaces was estimated and divided into low, medium and high density categories, which considered, respectively, two, 4 and 6 people per square meter.

The audience at an event of this nature is fluctuating. Some areas were more or less full throughout the afternoon. It is also not possible to clearly identify the public under trees or building marquees in the images. Because of these limitations, the Power360 estimated that the audience was in the range of 300 thousand to 350 thousand people.

Bolsonaro's act surpassed the audience at the president's last campaign rally by more than 30 times Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on Avenida Paulista. In August 2022, the current representative of the Executive Branch gathered 6,889 to 9,580 people in the center of São Paulo. The expectation at the time was that 100,000 would attend the event.

See photos of the demonstration:



Disclosure – 25.Feb.2024

Reproduction/Youtube – 25.Feb.2024

Disclosure – 25.Feb.2024

Disclosure – 25.Feb.2024

Reproduction:

Reproduction: X (ex-Twitter) @CarolDeToni (25.feb.2024)

Reproduction: X (ex-Twitter) @ciro_nogueira (25.feb.2024)

Reproduction: X (ex-Twitter) @EderMauroPA (25.feb.2024)

Reproduction: X (ex-Twitter) @depheliolopes (25.feb.2024)

Watch the broadcast (2h15min41s):

Watch the beginning of the act (2min18s):

Watch Bolsonaro's arrival (6min6s):

Bolsonaro arrived at the demonstration at around 2:40 pm, accompanied by the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). The former president was moved by the performance of the National Anthem, which marked his rise to the electric trio.

Watch (4min34s):

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro said a prayer at the opening of the speeches. In the prayer, she asked for divine revenge against Bolsonaro's political enemies and the acquittal of her husband.

Watch Michelle Bolsonaro's speech (15min50s):

The pastor Silas Malafaia, one of the organizers of the event, also spoke. He criticized the decisions of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in addition to minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Watch Malafaia's speech (24min9s):

In his speech, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, said that “it was nothing” before Bolsonaro “to bet” in him.

Watch (6min43s):

The demonstration took thousands of Bolsonaristas to Paulista, who began to disperse after the former president's speech.

Watch Bolsonaro's speech during the event (22min50s):

read more: