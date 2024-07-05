In a 2nd scenario released by the survey, the current president would tie with former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL)

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), if he could run, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) would have more votes in Brasília in 2026, according to a survey released this Thursday (4.Jul.2024) by Paraná Research. Here is the full (PDF – 506 kB).

Bolsonaro would have 39.9% of the votes from voters in the Federal District, against 27.1% for the PT candidate. However, in June 2023, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) made the former head of the Brazilian Executive ineligible for 8 years, starting from the 2022 election.

With the former president out of the race, Lula, with 27.8% of the votes, is tied within the margin of error with former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL), with 30.1% of the votes. The PT candidate (28.5%) would beat the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) (23.1%).

The survey was conducted by Paraná Pesquisas from June 29 to July 2, 2024. A total of 1,360 people aged 16 or over in the Federal District were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 2.7 pp (percentage points), either way.

Below is each stimulated scenario (when the candidates’ names are presented):

1st stimulated scenario:

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 39.9%;

Lula (PT): 27.1%;

Ciro Gomes (PDT), former presidential candidate: 7.1%;

Ronaldo Caiado (Union), governor of Goiás: 6.3%;

Eduardo Leite (PSDB), governor of Rio Grande do Sul: 3.2%;

Helder Barbalho (MDB), governor of Pará: 0.5%;

none/blank/null: 11.8%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 4%.

2nd stimulated scenario:

Michelle Bolsonaro (PL): 30.1%;

Lula da Silva (PT): 27.8%;

Ronaldo Caiado (Union): 11.8%;

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8.5%;

Eduardo Leite (PSDB): 3.5%;

Helder Barbalho (MDB): 0.7%;

none/blank/null: 12.8%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 4.9%.

3rd stimulated scenario:

Lula (PT): 28.5%;

Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans): 23.1%;

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 11.3%;

Ronaldo Caiado (Union): 10.7%;

Eduardo Leite (PSDB): 3.4%;

Helder Barbalho (MDB): 0.6%;

none/blank/null: 16.8%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 5.7%.

MICHELLE IS FAVORITE FOR SENATE

Bolsonaro’s wife has the highest percentage of voting intentions for the Senate, with 35.5%. She is followed by Ibaneis Rocha (28.7% of the votes) and federal deputy Fred Linhares (Republicanos-DF), who scores 26.1%.

Read below the voting intention for 1st and 2nd option in the Senate:

EVALUATION AND APPROVAL OF LULA IN THE DF

Paraná Pesquisas also asked respondents in Brasília about the Lula government: 40.4% said they approved of the administration, while 55.7% said they disapproved.

Regarding the evaluation of the PT member’s work, 47.1% evaluated it as “bad” (10.6%) or “terrible” (36.5%), while 27.6% said they considered “excellent” (9.7%) or “good” (17.9%).

