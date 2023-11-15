Group received around R$6,000 and should use the amount in a new Mega-Sena da Virada bet

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was one of the winners of a Mega-Sena prize in a prize pool made by the Liberal Party in the draw carried out by Caixa Econômica on Saturday (11.nov.2023).

In total, the group matched 4 numbers and earned R$7,173.18, but received around R$6,000 from tax discounts. The amount was shared among the members of the pool, but must be used in a new bet for the Mega-Sena da Virada, the main lottery draw of the year and which will yield a record prize of R$550 million. The information is from the portal Metropolises.

There were no winners in the top prize of contest 2655, which paid R$37 million. Contest 2656, on Tuesday (Nov 14), also accumulated and could pay up to R$ 43 million in the draw scheduled for Saturday (Nov 18).

O Power360 contacted the Liberal Party in search of information about the number of participants in the pool and the lottery where the bet was placed, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.

Even in the Presidency of the Republic, Bolsonaro had a habit of placing bets It is I would like to give “tips” for those competing for lottery prizes. In August of this year, he said he had already spent more than R$14,000 on Mega-Sena bets at a lottery house in Eldorado (SP), controlled by a nephew.