For the minister, Lula will receive fewer votes than Haddad in the last election; spoke in an interview with Correio Braziliense

Minister Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) said he believed that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) will receive fewer votes than Fernando Haddad in the last election. In interview to Brazilian Post, Cyrus stated that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will win in all major cities.

“Lula, who is historically a stronger person than Haddad, will have far fewer votes than Haddad got in the last election. And Bolsonaro will get many more votes than he got in the last election. He will win in all the big cities. And, today, we will depend on this maturation to reach the countryside, in small towns, where Lula is still very strong”, said Cyrus.

Ciro believes in the strength of his political base. “The PT, I think, today, is the 6º or the 7º party in the Northeast. It’s over there. Mine is the largest party in the Northeast in terms of the number of mayors and councilors. And that, in a campaign, has a very strong effect.” said.

The minister said he believes that the October elections are already starting in the 2nd round, with the dispute centered on the leaders in the polls, Lula and Bolsonaro.

“I think it will be a different campaign, in which the 2nd round has already started. There is no expectation of changing the two actors who will be in an eventual 2nd round. So, it’s a campaign in which both candidates have very high voting intentions, but they have very high rejection. We have to work to increase intention and decrease rejection”declared Cyrus.

On the bench in Congress, Ciro says: “Lula, if he wins, the next day he is 40% bad and terrible. Bolsonaro, ditto. What’s the difference between the two? Electoral base. We will elect about 350 deputies with a more liberal bias. The left will elect between 130 and 150 deputies. The ceiling on the left is 150. Our ceiling is 370″.

electoral scenario

Search PowerDate, held from July 31 to August 2, 2022, presents Lula with 50% of voting intentions against 40% for Bolsonaro in a 2nd round confrontation. Another 5% would vote blank or nullify the vote in this scenario, while 4% are undecided.

The difference between the 2 pre-candidates, of 10 percentage points, shows a downward trend compared to previous rounds of the poll. In the survey from June 19 to 21, Lula scored 52% against Bolsonaro’s 35% – a 17-point advantage. A month later, on July 17-19, the gap was 13 points: 51% to 38%.

Research data were collected through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-08398/2022.