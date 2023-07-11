Oitiva investigates the senator’s speeches about the alleged coup plan; if he attends, it will be the 4th testimony of the former president in 2023

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has a statement to the PF (Federal Police) scheduled for Wednesday (July 12, 2023), in the investigation that investigates the senator’s statements Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) about an alleged attempted coup d’état. The information was confirmed to Power360. The hearing was authorized by the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on June 16. On February 1, Do Val claimed that Bolsonaro would have tried to coerce him to participate in a coup after the defeat in the elections against the current president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). At the time, the senator went to the media to reaffirm the given version. However, a day later, on February 2, do Val backed down and cleared the former president of responsibility for the alleged attempt. If the former president attends, it will be the 4th time this year that Bolsonaro testifies to the corporation. Here are the others: