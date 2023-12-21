Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/21/2023 – 20:59

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will try to form a “broad alliance” in São Paulo around the name of Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who will run for re-election as mayor of the capital of São Paulo next year. The president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, stated that the hammer has already been dropped, according to the newspaper The globe. The information was confirmed by Estadão with PL advice this Thursday, 21st.

In the view of allies, several candidacies on the right would leave Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) strong as he is the only name linked to the leftist movements that bring together PSOL and PT. Today, Nunes would still have as opponents Ricardo Salles (PL) and Kim Kataguri (União), which would disperse votes. The vice-president on Nunes' ticket will be chosen by Bolsonaro in February next year, according to the former president's spokesman Fabio Wajngarten. Bolsonaro leaves this Friday, 22nd, for a rest period until the end of January.

With Bolsonaro's decision endorsed by Valdemar Costa Neto, Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) will no longer be a candidate for Mayor of São Paulo through PL. Questioned by Estadão, Salles said he was awaiting Bolsonaro's statement. “Let’s wait for Bolsonaro to speak for himself. Until then, I suspect the veracity of the statements”, said the federal deputy.

In a video published on Nunes' social networks, the current mayor of São Paulo publicly demanded support from Bolsonaro. In the recording, Nunes says that the former president knows the responsibility he has in uniting against what he called the “extreme left”. The statement was made to Guardiã da Notícia radio, in Santo André, on ABC Paulista, and republished on the social networks of the mayor of the capital of São Paulo.

In the publication made with a thumbs up and the Brazilian flag in the caption, Nunes said that Bolsonaro's support could be crucial for the capital's electoral direction. “I was with him at city hall, I was with him at several events. Now, it's his time. Naturally, he chooses the best time to be able to declare [apoio]. I want it, it is important that it has the support of President Bolsonaro, the support of President Bolsonaro is essential. And I'm sure he is aware of his responsibility for what we are talking about in São Paulo in combating the worst of the extreme left”, stated the current head of the Executive Branch.

On the 12th of this month, former president Bolsonaro said at an event that he preferred Ricardo Salles as a candidate for Mayor of São Paulo. Bolsonaro asked for “Salles mayor” in a conversation with journalists upon leaving a PL event in Brasília.

The moment was recorded on video and later published on the deputy's social networks. “It would be an opportunity to reward him,” said the former president, praising Salles’ work as Minister of the Environment. “São Paulo really deserves a name that will do for the municipality and not for a party”, said Bolsonaro at the time. Salles resigned from the Ministry of the Environment in 2021, after becoming the target of an investigation into an illegal scheme for the removal and sale of wood. This year, he became a defendant in an action over smuggling bribes.