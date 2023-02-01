Former President Jair Bolsonaro will speak at an event, in Miami, held by an organization in the United States associated with the attack on the Capitol, promoted by a mob of supporters of Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 to try to prevent the certification of the election by Joe Biden. Turning Point USA, which will promote an event with Bolsonaro on Friday, the 3rd, was founded by the American Charlie Kirk, appointed in the US as part of the gear that helped finance Trump’s rally that preceded the invasion of the US Congress.

At 29, Kirk is one of America’s most successful far-right political agitators. In addition to appearing on lists of profiles with the greatest capacity to influence the spread of disinformation, he raises money from donors to maintain the operations of his organizations, Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action – the second is a political arm of the first. In 2020, he was one of those responsible for spreading the theory that there was fraud in the US elections and, on January 6, 2021, he supported the holding of the act in Washington with Trump.

Through social networks, he encouraged people to participate in Trump’s rally on that date – after which those present marched to the US Congress and invaded the building, in an attempt to prevent the holding of a session that confirmed Biden’s victory. In his radio program, on the same day, he went so far as to say that the date would be “the most important day that will determine the future of the Republic”. He also helped spread the false information that US Vice President Mike Pence had the power to unilaterally scrap certification of the election.

Investigations conducted in the US, however, point to a more serious issue: Kirk’s possible involvement in the act’s funding web. Turning Point Action was listed on a website promoting the event as one of those involved in the organization. Kirk even published, also in his account on social networks, that he had paid for 80 buses that would take Americans from different regions of the country to Washington, to “fight for the president”. The publication was deleted after the invasion of the Capitol and the most recent information, according to the American press, points out that the number was overestimated and that Kirk may be behind the financing of seven buses, responsible for taking 350 activists to the American capital.

A December newspaper report washington post revealed that Kirk’s “groups under the direction” received $1.25 million and that the money was intended to fund protest activities on Jan. 6. One of the payments, according to the newspaper, went to Kimberly Guilfoyle, engaged to Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, with whom Kirk is close. Turning Point Action, also according to the Washington Post, paid $60,000 for Guilfoyle to participate in the pro-Trump rally on the 6th, in which the former president called on his supporters to “fight like hell”.

Called to testify before the US Congressional committee that investigated the coup attack, Kirk invoked his right to remain silent and did not respond to lawmakers or even what his age is. The parliamentarians finalized the investigative work and recommended to the Justice that Trump be accused of insurrection. Investigations conducted by American Justice into the attack on the Capitol are still ongoing.

The event with Bolsonaro was publicized by Kirk on his social networks and also by Carlos Bolsonaro. “Brazil has become a key battleground in the global confrontation between the power of the people and the tyranny of a corrupt globalist machine,” wrote Kirk on Twitter, after announcing the event with the former president of Brazil.

Kirk is close to the Trump family and was responsible for opening the 2020 Republican convention, which confirmed the former president as a Republican candidate for re-election. newspaper report washington post revealed that Turning Point USA set up a domestic structure in Phoenix, Arizona, to recruit paid young people to amplify the reach of conservative messages and false information on social networks. “By mixing, matching and twisting the facts, Kirk has come to exemplify a new breed of political agitator that has flourished since the 2016 election, walking the line between mainstream conservative opinion and outright misinformation,” described The New York Times.

Investigated in Brazil for possible incitement to the coup acts of the last January 8, during which the Federal Supreme Court, Congress and the Planalto Palace were invaded and vandalized, Bolsonaro does not have a date to return from the United States, where he traveled two days before the end of his term. Bolsonaro entered the process to change his visa in the United States and remain in the country as a tourist, according to the AG Immigration law firm, responsible for conducting the case. Outside the Presidency and with the end of the period for using the official visa granted to heads of State, the Brazilian now wants to stay in Florida with a tourist visa, which can entitle him to another six months of stay in the country.