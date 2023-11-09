The initiative was announced by the former president’s son, Flávio Bolsonaro; event will feature international names

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will present a seminar on “terrorism, immigration policy, Christianity, Islam and other contemporary issues”. The initiative was announced by his son and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) this Thursday (9.Nov.2023). According to him, international authorities will also participate in the online event. The date has not been announced.