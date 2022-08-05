President will be received to talk about the economy and “hear the view of the financial industry”

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will participate in a meeting with representatives of the Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and CNF (National Confederation of Financial Institutions) on Monday (8.Aug.2022).

At the meeting with bankers, according to Febraban, Bolsonaro will “talk about the Brazilian economy and listen to the vision of the financial industry”. The meeting will take place at the federation’s headquarters in São Paulo.

The meeting was scheduled after the Chief Executive canceled a trip to the capital of São Paulo scheduled for August 11. He decided to cancel his participation in the Fiesp (São Paulo State Industry Federation) and dinner with businessmen.

On the same day that the commitments were scheduled, 2 pro-democracy manifestos will be read, one by Fiesp itself and another organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo). The letters defend the Brazilian electoral system, which has been criticized by Bolsonaro.

Febraban signed the Fiesp document. The 2 largest public banks in the country, Bank of Brazil and Federal Savings Bankwere against the decision to sign.

The president criticized the manifestos and their signatories. He stated that the documents have “political bias” and would be favorable to the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). He stated that he would have signed the letter had the text not been a note.”electoral” and “clearly against” he.

In response to Bolsonaro’s criticism, Fiesp’s president, Josué Gomes da Silva, stated that “there is no liberalism, market economy or private property, values ​​so dear to the entity and the industrial sector, without there being legal certainty, whose essential pillar is democracy and the rule of law”.

Fiesp will publish its manifesto this Friday (Aug 5th). The document has the signature of 107 entities, including business associations, universities, NGOs and trade unions. The manifesto organized by USP, on the other hand, received, until 2:35 pm this Friday (Aug 5), more than 760,000 signatures from bankers, businessmen, artists and members of the judiciary and the Public Ministry.