The federal government summoned a mandatory national network of radio and television stations to broadcast the Christmas speech of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. According to the call, the announcement will be made this Friday, 24, with a duration of 1 minute and 34 seconds, approximately, and should go on air at 20:30.

The call for the network, however, is for the period from 8:30 pm to 8:35 pm.

