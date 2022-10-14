PT participates in a campaign in Recife; he thanked PSB’s support for the alliance with Marília Arraes in the 2nd round

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday (14.Oct.2022) that the fate of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “is traced” and that he must have “humility of, on January 1st, putting the banner [presidencial] on my neck”.

The 2 compete for the Presidency of the Republic in the 2nd round of elections. According to the PT, the current chief executive used the public machine like no other to try to get reelected, but, even so, he will be defeated at the polls.

Lula is in Recife, where he has spoken with the local media and is taking part in an early afternoon walk. In conversation with journalists, he provoked Bolsonaro. He said he wants the president to see his election act “to see that it will be much greater than the shameful act he did here yesterday”.

On his 1st trip to the Northeast in the 2nd round, Bolsonaro held a rally in the capital of Pernambuco this Thursday (13.Oct.2022). He spoke to an audience of just 1800 people. “If he had to make a living from selling his shirt in an act like that, he would have starved to death”said Lula.

The PT also said that Bolsonaro “no longer governs” because he is constantly in electoral engagements. “I was president and campaigned in office. He only traveled during off-hours. He no longer rules, he only travels. He has no importance with Brazil”said.

The walk in the capital of Pernambuco ends Lula’s tour of the Northeast in the 2nd round of the elections. He passed through Salvador (BA), Aracaju (SE) and Maceió (AL). There is an expectation in the Lula campaign that he will still return to the region before October 30th. Lula won the 1st round in the Northeast, but even so, he tries to expand his vote in the Northeastern states.

He participates in the act alongside deputy Marília Arraes (Solidariedade), who is running for the government of Pernambuco, the mayor of Recife, João Campos (PSB), and congressmen from the PT, PSB and Solidariedade.

Pernambuco dispute

During the conversation with journalists, Lula thanked the PSB for supporting the alliance with Marília Arraes in the 2nd round. The pessebistas launched deputy Danilo Cabral to the state government, with support from the PT, but he ended up in 4th place. During the 1st round, the party even went to court to prevent Marília from using Lula’s image in her campaign.

“I thank the [Carlos] Siqueira [presidente do PSB] for the sensitivity and good policy of understanding the political moment we are living”said. “I think it was an honest, coherent and courageous attitude by the PSB here in Pernambuco. No one is hiding that they had deep differences. But I have just quoted Paulo Freire’s lesson: unite the divergent to overcome the antagonistic. And that’s what was done here.”added Lula.

Marília also stressed that the alliance in the 2nd round “goes over any discrepancy” to focus on “Reconstruction of Brazil”. She also publicly thanked João Campos for his support. Both are cousins ​​and ran for mayor of Recife in 2020.