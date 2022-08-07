





The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), will go to Allianz Parque this Sunday, 7, to watch the duel between Palmeiras and Goiás, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. He will watch the championship leader’s match in one of the boxes at the Palmeiras arena, where he was last three years ago. The duel starts at 16:00 (Brasília time).

The Planalto Palace informed Palmeiras this Saturday, 6, of Bolsonaro’s presence at the stadium.

A large entourage is expected to accompany the president, candidate for reelection, at Allianz Parque.

Although he declares himself from Palmeiras, Bolsonaro has already posed with shirts from a number of other teams, including Corinthians, archrivals of the club alviverde, in addition to Santos and Flamengo.

The last time he was at Allianz Parque, in July 2019, to accompany Palmeiras x Vasco, Bolsonaro provoked disagreements between fans in the stadium and the beginnings of fights.

At the time, he received boos when he waved from the lawn to the stands with a child in his lap. The president ignored the protests and heard a few applause.

In that same game, Bolsonaro was received by the president of Crefisa, Leila Pereira, who now also presides over Palmeiras, and Maurício Galiotte, then president of the club.

In December 2018, months after winning the presidential election, Bolsonaro was at Allianz Parque to accompany Palmeiras x Vitória, a game in which the Brasileirão cup was awarded to the São Paulo team, the greatest national champion, with ten victories.

Invited by the Palmeiras board, the president even lifted the trophy and celebrated with the players on the lawn after the final match of the national competition. He also took a photo with the athletes, to which he handed over the medals.

Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão with 42 points, three ahead of the vice-leader Corinthians, after the white-and-white team’s game this Saturday, when they drew with Avaí, in Santa Catarina, by 1-1.

Abel Ferreira’s team has been undefeated for eight games this season and on Wednesday decides with Atlético-MG who will advance to the Libertadores semifinals.







