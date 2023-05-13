The former president of Brazil announced that he will initiate legal proceedings against his successor for linking him to acts of corruption of a former aide and for holding him responsible for thousands of deaths during the pandemic. “We will do our part and I am sure that Justice will do its part,” said the far-right in a video on social networks.

This Friday, May 12, the former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, notified that next week he will file two complaints, one criminal and the other civil, against the current president Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva for linking him to acts of corruption of a close man and for blaming him for thousands of the victims of Covid-19.

Through a video on his social networks, the ultra-rightist emphasized his rejection of the current president’s speech, where he blames him for “at least 300,000” of the 700,000 victims the country had in the health crisis.

Bolsonaro, who was a denier of the seriousness of the coronavirus, expressed that “these are absurd numbers” and that they “damage” his honor. The former head of state is being investigated by the Brazilian Justice for spreading false news regarding vaccines and their effectiveness in combating the virus.

On the other hand, the former president stated that he will raise charges for having been linked to the scandal involving Mauro Cid, a very close lieutenant-colonel during his tenure.

Cid was arrested on Wednesday of last week for being part of an alleged scheme to falsify vaccination certificates in favor of Bolsonaro, his daughter and other advisers, according to police details.

In addition, he is being investigated for dubious bank movements for the benefit of the former Brazilian president, discovered after the lifting of his bank secrecy by court order.

While the military’s family has —as revealed by the ‘Metropoles’ portal— a heritage in the United States that is difficult to justify. It is a mansion in California that is valued at around 1.7 million dollars.

The legal actions against Lula in this matter refer to his statements on Thursday, during an act in El Salvador, where he insinuated that this property actually belongs to Bolsonaro.

“Surely an eight million dollar house (sic) is not for an assistant, surely it is for the champion of discord, for the champion of ignorance, for the champion of denialism,” said the leftist.

Bolsonaro lashed out at his successor, saying that “he cannot continue to tell lies freely and not be bothered by practically anyone.” “We will do our part and I am sure that Justice will do its part,” he added.

The judicial situation of the former head of state of Brazil is complex: he is being investigated in around 20 different processes for alleged abuses of power, among other charges, which are in the hands of ordinary Justice, the Supreme Court and electoral courts.

with EFE