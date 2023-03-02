Valdemar Costa Neto says that the former president will travel to help organize the municipal elections

The president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, said this Wednesday (1st.Mar.2023) that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should return to Brazil by April. The former Chief Executive left the country on December 30th and has been in the United States for 2 months.

Valdemar hopes that Bolsonaro will help with the party’s articulations for the 2024 municipal elections. Both the former president and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro are expected to travel around the country. The wife of the former chief executive gained a position in the acronym and chairs the PL Mulher. She returned to Brazil on January 26 and has been participating in political events.

“[Eles viajarão] separated. Michelle concentrated only on women and Bolsonaro visited our mayors. I think Bolsonaro gets into the rhythm here, at most, 1 month or 1 month and a half. I think he will be here in April in my opinion”, said the president of the PL in an interview with journalists.

To the American newspaper Wall Street Journal, Bolsonaro said he would return in March. In the US, the former president has been giving speeches at events aimed at right-wing and conservative supporters. In the same interview, he also said that he sees the risk of arrest on his return to the country.

Valdemar offered Bolsonaro the honorary presidency of the PL and also announced that he will support him in the 2026 elections for the command of Planalto.

After winning the largest bench in the Chamber in 2022, with 99 elected deputies, the president of the PL hopes to have a “brutal growth” in the number of councilors and city halls in 2024. For that, it counts on Bolsonaro’s popularity.

“We want Bolsonaro to visit our cities […] We have observed that he has not lost prestige, he will be a very important person in the municipal elections next year”, he declared.

According to Valdemar, the goal is to conquer more than 1,000 city halls. “How did we go to 99 [deputados], we must reach 1,000 [prefeituras]. With the work that we can do and that Bolsonaro can do in the election, we can go beyond that“, he said.

Michelle Bolsonaro should start her caravan across the country between May and June. The idea is for her to meet with the presidents of the PL Mulher in each state.

Former minister and vice-president of Bolsonaro, general Braga Netto will assume the position of national secretary of Institutional Relations of the PL. Since the beginning of the year, the military has been working at the PL office and has contributed with strategic analyzes of the party’s performance, as found out by Power360.

“We are making a new structure for the party because of the growth and he is helping with that […] Braga has set up the organization”, said Valdemar.