Former president Jair Bolsonaro with the Israeli flag during the demonstration in São Paulo | Photo: Sebastião Moreira/EFE

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will ask the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for authorization to visit Israel. Bolsonaro said this Saturday (9) that he received a letter from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inviting him to go to the country, which is currently fighting the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza.

A People's Gazette confirmed the information about the request to the STF with lawyer Fábio Wajngarten, who is part of the former president's defense team.

Bolsonaro, who has his passport withheld, revealed Netanyahu's invitation through a video published on his social networks.

“I recently received a letter from the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, who also happens to be an Army captain, inviting me to visit his country so that I can go to that region of conflict. Or rather, the massacre, the cowardice, the region of terrorism carried out by Hamas against Israel”, said the former president, who was speaking at an event in Salvador, Bahia.

The Israeli Prime Minister's invitation to Bolsonaro comes amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis between the current Brazilian government and Israel. This crisis began after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) compared the deaths of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to the Nazi Holocaust.

Unlike Lula, who was considered by Israeli diplomacy as “persona non grata”, Bolsonaro showed himself aligned with Israel's position, always condemning Hamas' attacks.