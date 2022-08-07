President goes to Febraban lunch and must ask bankers for understanding about loans to the poorest population

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has lunch scheduled with representatives of Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and CNF (National Confederation of Financial Institutions) on Monday (8.Aug.2022). At the meeting, Bolsonaro and his ministers should make an appeal to bankers about the interest rates that may be charged on payroll loan operations for those receiving Auxílio Brasil.

“We are going to appeal to Febraban and its associates to be sensitive at this time with the poorest and most needy population. The payroll loan for the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil needs to be with interest that does not put this most vulnerable population in difficulties. The current moment calls for everyone to unite, and I am sure that the banks think about the good in Brazil”, told the Power 360 the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira.

The president’s move to go to a meeting with bank representatives comes after he criticized members of Febraban and businessmen, represented by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo, who signed the manifest “In Defense of Democracy and Justice” last Friday (5.Aug.2022).

Bolsonaro criticized the president of Fiesp, Josué Gomes, and canceled his trip to the entity, scheduled for August 11th. He even said that signatories of another pro-democracy manifestoorganized by the USP Law School, were “cock-faced, characterless”.

Now, the president wants to resume contact with part of the business community and the banks. He believes that people who signed the documents need to hear from him, as they are not necessarily opponents.

In this context, it is law 14,431 which created the possibility for people who receive Auxílio Brasil to apply for payroll-deductible loans worth up to 40% of the benefit. Some banks considered charging interest of 80% per year for this type of operation.

The very humble beneficiaries would be in a vulnerable situation: they receive the loan amount at once, but the Auxílio Brasil to be deposited in their accounts in the following month drops drastically because the installment discount is automatically discounted by the banking institution.

Concerned with this scenario, large banks decided not to offer payroll-deductible loans to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries. But banking correspondents must enter into these operations, which are secure because the installments are paid automatically.

At lunch on Monday with bank representatives, Bolsonaro must emphasize that it makes no sense to charge such high interest in an operation that does not represent risk, because it is a payroll loan.

In addition to Ciro Nogueira, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, should be present at the lunch on Monday.

In government, the economic team defended the veto of the provisions of Law 14,431, as it believed that this could represent insecurity for the low-income population.

However, the position of Bolsonaro’s political wing prevailed, which saw the need to authorize these operations due to the proximity of the elections – Bolsonaro would be marked as a president who would have prohibited loans to the poorest.