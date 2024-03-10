Former president was invited by Benjamin Netanyahu to go to the country, but had his passport seized by the PF

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will ask Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), for authorization to go to Israel, at the invitation of the country's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The former Chief Executive had his passport seized by the PF (Federal Police).

At an event in Salvador, on Friday (March 8, 2024), Bolsonaro said he received a letter from Netanyahu to visit “that region of conflict, or rather, of massacre, cowardice, and terrorism practiced in Israel. Practiced by Hamas against Israel”.

The former Chief Executive's passport was handed over to the authorities on January 8. He was the target of Operation Tempus Veritatis for an alleged coup attempt to remain in the Presidency of the Republic.

In a request sent to Moraes on February 14, Bolsonaro's defense had already requested that the travel ban be replaced by milder measures, such as sending a request for authorization before leaving Brazil. Lawyers argue that there is no “flight risk”.

Lawyer Fábio Wajngarten, who is part of Bolsonaro's defense, confirmed to CNN sending the travel request to Israel. He said that the petition to the Supreme Court will have the departure and return date and the former president's schedule in the country.

Bolsonaro intends to visit families of hostages, the sites of the Hamas attacks on October 7 – which started the war in Gaza – and the tunnels built by the paramilitary group.

The request comes after increased tensions between the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Israeli government. On February 18, the PT member compared Israel's actions in Gaza with the extermination of Jews carried out by Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany. Lula classifies the war in the Middle East as a “genocide”.