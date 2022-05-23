The president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Neto, said on Friday (May 23, 2022) that the acronym will have 40 insertions by President Jair Bolsonaro on national radio and television in June. He defended the return of partisan advertisements on broadcasters.

“We are going to have the national inserts, which was a project of the PL, because when we created the electoral fund, we removed the inserts to show that we were making savings. It was a big mistake, because the parties were left without access to television. And now we will have 40 national insertions of Bolsonaro this month”, said the president of the PL in a publication by the organization “Esfera Brasil” on Instagram.

Costa Neto said that it will be a challenge for the Bolsonaro campaign to explain the high inflation in the country. He stated that it will be a “war” the attempt to contain these criticisms.

“We will having to explain very well for the people to have to understand. Of the sacrifice that the government is making to give the R$ 400 and that we will keep. It’s very little for a person with a family and such. But there are others who earn a little more, who are more likely to make a little more appeal. Now, it will be war in this election, for the people to understand.”

The party president said that a possible new Bolsonaro term will have new reform proposals. “There will be new proposals for the new term. We will have to present a new work, a part has been done and much remains to be done: administrative and tax reform. We will have to work on it”declared.

He added: “We had very difficult term, these 2 years of pandemic messed with the world. It seems that Putin wanted to make this war at the right time to blow everyone up. When you get inflation in Japan, in Switzerland, of 5%, it was supposed to be 50% in Brazil”.