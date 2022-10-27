President and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Wednesday (26.Oct.2022) that he will “to the ultimate consequences” against the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The president of the TSE rejected the campaign’s request by the chief executive for the Court to investigate the alleged absence of radio advertisements. Here’s the integralthat of the decision (1 MB).

“For our part, we will go to the last consequences within the 4 lines of the Constitution, to enforce what our audits have found”, Bolsonaro said.

The president hastily summoned government ministers and commanders of the Armed Forces to an extraordinary meeting at Palácio da Alvorada. He anticipated the return to the federal capital. He was on campaign engagements in Minas Gerais. The initial prediction was that he would sleep in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), but he gave up.

“It is proven the differentiation of treatment given to another candidate, who could, I cannot say, even have his participation at some point”, said the president.

“In cities that I thought would do well, in our analysis, there may have been other factors, but it is also due to the insertions, which made a difference or should have done”said.

Watch (7min16s):

According to Bolsonaro, the president of the TSE received the evidence within the requested time and surprised the campaign by ordering the General Electoral Office to investigate whether there was irregular use of the Party Fund to pay for the study that points to the cut of insertions.

“The president of the TSE received the evidence in a timely manner, he charged us 24 hours a day, the staff stayed up all night working on it, I was sometimes woken up and took a nap, we paid on time”.

Bolsonaro also criticized Moraes’ determination to add today’s decision to the investigation of digital militias in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which investigates the alleged existence of organized groups to destabilize democratic institutions.

“We are surprised by Moraes simply inverting the […] as far as it depends on me, this 3rd auditing company will be hired, another proof that insertions were enhanced and very much on the other side.”

The president added: “We know it’s up, elections are coming, but my side was very harmed and it wasn’t from now”.

Moraes’ decision

According to Moraes, the campaign’s request is “generic” and the charge of fraud has no “any evidence”. He also stated that the Audiency Brasil Tecnologia survey uses a flawed methodology, “which does not offer the necessary conditions of security for the conclusions pointed out by the authors”, and said that the company does not work in the area of ​​auditing.

“The applicants did not bring any document sufficient to substantiate their allegations, as they only attached a document called the ‘Radio broadcast report’, generated by a company – ‘Audiency Brasil Tecnologia’ – not specialized in auditing and whose methodology does not offer the necessary conditions of security for the conclusions pointed out by the authors, as will be seen below”says the minister.

“Thus, what you have is a manifestly inept initial petition, as it does not even identify days, times and radio channels in which the electoral norm would have been breached – with the non-airing of electoral advertising”continue.

Moraes also cited a report made by Professor Miguel Freitas, from the Telecommunications Department at PUC-RJ (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro), which questions the conclusions of Audiency Brasil Tecnologia.

Audiency Brasil Tecnologia said that radio Bispa, from Recife, would have shown only 13 insertions by Bolsonaro on October 11. Freitas analyzed the day’s schedule and said that, in fact, 22 advertisements for the president were aired on that date.

O Power 360 had access to the document sent to the Court by the professor. Here’s the intact (366 KB).

“There is no doubt that the authors – who should have carried out their attribution of inspecting the radio and television insertions of their campaign – pointed to an alleged electoral fraud on the eve of the second round of the election without credible documentary basis, therefore lacking any evidence minimum of proof”said Moraes.

Report

In the report sent to the TSE, Professor Miguel Freitas says that Audiency Brasil Tecnologia probably used software with an incomplete database and, therefore, did not find Bolsonaro’s insertions on Bispa radio. He also claims that the company’s analysis could never be called “audit”.

“There is no indication of any malicious manipulation in the production of this measurement report by Audiency. There is, however, a clear confusion about the possibility of using a resource of this nature, without any additional consistency checks, as if it were an audit tool. Faced with such glaring discrepancies, these data could never be called ‘proof’ or ‘audit’”, it says.

When checking the programming of radio Bispa, Freitas concluded that two advertisements by Bolsonaro were not accounted for by Audiency. One claims that candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is “thief”. The other says that Bolsonaro did not buy 51 properties with “cash”. They were aired more than once.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The President’s Campaign stated that several insertions were no longer broadcast on radios. Communications Minister Fábio Faria and Bolsonaro’s campaign communications chief Fabio Wajngarten gave an interview to journalists on Monday (Oct 24) to talk about the topic (watch this report below).

The chief executive’s lawyers classify the fact as “very serious, capable of effectively establishing the illegitimacy of the”. Bolsonaro asked the TSE to “immediate suspension of radio advertising” of the PT coalition. read the application (403 KB).

When asking for more information, Moraes said that the accusation sent to the TSE has no “any evidence and/or serious document”. The campaign order is based on a report made by the Audiency Brasil Tecnologiabased in Santa Catarina and which presents itself as “distribution platform, management and tracking of placements of offline media campaigns (radio)” In real time.

“This fact is extremely serious, as the requesting coalition points to alleged electoral fraud without any documentary basis, which, in theory, could characterize the authors’ electoral crime, if the motivation to disrupt the electoral process in its last week is verified.”, declared Moraes.

The president’s campaign then sent a Google Drive link (go to here) with the data that “beacon” the pushing. Read more on the subject here.

Watch Bolsonaro’s campaign speech (15min31s):

employee fired

This Wednesday (Oct 26), the TSE published the resignation of Alexandre Gomes Machado, 51, a cabinet advisor to the Judiciary Secretariat of the General Secretariat of the Presidency. He was replaced by André Barbosa dos Santos. Here’s the intact (58 KB).

At the Court, Machado was responsible for receiving the files of electoral advertisements and for making the pieces available in the TSE’s electronic system, allowing radio and TV stations access to the candidates’ entries.

The TSE released a note this Wednesday (Oct 26) in which it claims to have fired Machado for moral harassment. It also says that some of the harassment cases would have “political motivation” and that will open “immediately” an administrative proceeding against the public official. Here’s the intact of the text (30 KB).

The Court denied that it was informed in 2018 of alleged failures by the Court in the inspection and monitoring of the insertions of electoral propaganda on radio and TV, as stated by the server in a statement to the PF (Federal Police).

“The Superior Electoral Court informs that the dismissal of the server Alexandre Gomes Machado, who held the position in the Trust Committee of Advisor (CJ-1) of the Judiciary Secretariat, was motivated by indications of repeated practices of moral harassment, including for political reasons, which will be properly cleared”says the text.

“Contrary to what was reported in the statement, the server’s immediate supervisor clarifies that there has never been any information from the server that ‘since 2018 has repeatedly informed the TSE that there are inspection and monitoring failures in the placement of free electoral propaganda inserts. ‘”continues the note.

Finally, the Court reiterated that the regular dissemination of electoral advertisements is the responsibility of radio and TV stations, not the TSE.

“It is important to reiterate that it is the responsibility of radio and television stations to comply with what the electoral legislation determines on the regular dissemination of electoral propaganda during the campaign. It is important to remember that it is not the role of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to distribute the material to be broadcast during free time. It is the radio and television stations that must plan to have access to the media and disseminate them, and it is up to the candidates to supervise them”.